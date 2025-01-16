Ransomware victim numbers hit an all-time high

No Comments
Ransomware Malware Cyber Attack

The number of ransomware victims reached an all-time high with more than 1,600 in Q4 2024 alone according to the latest GuidePoint Research and Intelligence Team's (GRIT) annual Ransomware and Cyber Threat Report.

The number of attackers peaked too with a 40 percent year-on-year increase in active threat groups. GRIT identified more than 88 total active threat groups in 2024, including 40 newly observed adversaries.

"The GRIT 2025 Ransomware and Cyber Threat Report reveals the resilience and persistence of the ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model, highlighting the difficulty of disrupting it," says Jason Baker, lead threat analyst at GuidePoint Security. "From major law enforcement disruptions to group shakeups and new behavior patterns, 2024 was at times a chaotic year for threat actors -- yet ransomware activity and new groups continue to proliferate. Well-resourced defenders, active vulnerability management, attack surface awareness and actionable intelligence remain critical to mitigating information security risks in 2025."

The United States remains the top geographic target for ransomware attacks. In 2024, more than half (52 percent) of ransomware victims were based in the US. The manufacturing industry is most heavily impacted by ransomware, followed by the technology and retail/wholesale sectors. Interestingly, despite several high-profile attacks in 2024, the healthcare sector dropped out of the top three most affected industries by the end of the year.

The report also notes an average of 110 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) published per day, underscoring the overwhelming volume and velocity of information which cybersecurity teams are facing. Almost 40,000 CVEs were reported in 2024, a 43 percent increase from 2023. Nearly 44 percent of vulnerabilities were rated ‘High’ or ‘Critical’ severity. However, threat actors continue to rely on historical vulnerabilities from preceding years.

"Throughout the year, we also witnessed multiple instances of significant international law enforcement operations that dealt heavy blows to various threat actors and their infrastructures," Baker adds. "While the fight is far from over, the enduring effects of these law enforcement campaigns suggest that we're developing more effective and sustainable strategies to combat our adversaries -- and we anticipate continued progress in 2025."

You can download the full report from the GuidePoint site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Nearly half of UK financial businesses not ready for a date with DORA

Ransomware victim numbers hit an all-time high

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

Logitech launches Rally Camera Streamline Kit for flexible learning and workplace setups

AVerMedia announces ELITE GO GC313Pro and CORE GO GC313 for portable charging and connectivity

Perilous as a picture -- attackers sneak malware into website images

Microsoft confirms strange ‘some settings are managed by your administrator’ BitLocker error

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

44 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

34 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

11 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

10 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

8 Comments

The human brain processes data slower than your old dial-up modem

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.