MSI introduces Strike 600 mechanical keyboard designed for quiet performance

MSI has announced the Strike 600, a mechanical keyboard aimed at providing a quieter typing and gaming experience while offering durability and customizable features. The keyboard is targeted at gamers, professionals, and content creators looking for a balance between functionality and style.

The Strike 600 features Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile switches, which are designed to reduce noise to levels below 35 decibels. These switches offer a tactile bump for a responsive feel, with a pre-travel distance of 1.9mm and a total travel distance of 3.7mm. MSI states that the switches are built to last, with a lifespan of up to 70 million keystrokes.

The keyboard’s design incorporates an aluminum alloy top cover, which is said to enhance durability while giving the device a sleek appearance. The floating keycap design and matte finish are intended to create a modern aesthetic, while the adjustable feet and concave keycap layout aim to improve comfort during extended use.

For users who enjoy customization, the Strike 600 includes per-key RGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light. This feature allows for a variety of color and lighting effects to match different preferences or setups. Additionally, the keyboard includes a dual-touch volume wheel and media keys for easier control during activities like gaming or multitasking.

MSI has also focused on minimizing unwanted noise, using sound-dampening technologies such as foam gaskets and an integrated muffler pad. These additions aim to reduce sounds like key pings while maintaining precise input through features like hybrid 6+N key rollover and anti-ghosting.

The Strike 600 is compatible with MSI Center software, which enables users to customize lighting effects, remap keys, create macros, and switch between three onboard profiles. This flexibility is designed to appeal to a wide range of users, from gamers to professionals.

The MSI Strike 600 is available now for those interested in combining quiet performance with durability and customization. It can be purchased for $89.95 here on Amazon, making it a competitive option for gamers, professionals, and creators alike.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

