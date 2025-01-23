New AI assistant aims to streamline cross-platform UI development

Repetitive UI development tasks often don't involve coding and in order to free up developer time from these, Qt Group is launching Qt AI Assistant, an experimental tool for streamlining cross-platform user interface (UI) development.

It gives advice on building application UIs with Qt Framework and automates manual tasks like writing unit test cases, code documentation, and repetitive code. Users request this advice with a prompt window and quick-access commands inside the code editor of Qt Creator (used for creating and modifying cross-platform apps).

The tool is compatible with various coding languages like C++ and Python, but is specifically trained on thousands of real-world use cases of QML and Qt Quick -- the Qt Framework's language and toolkit for designing how apps look and behave.

"We've been hearing from developers that they’re increasingly spending time on tedious tasks that don’t involve coding. Qt AI Assistant is part of our efforts to correct that. We want to eliminate the chores in developers' day-to-day, because software development should be about writing great code," says Peter Schneider, senior product lead at Qt Group. "The industry has been buzzing with AI announcements -- everyone's got their favorite language model, and we don’t want to take that away from anyone. It was important that we support an open approach and allow enterprises to freely choose their preferred LLM deployment method."

The flexibility of Qt AI Assistant allows for different content generation requests to be routed separately to different models. For example, a developer can route QML code to one specialized LLM, while routing other code to another LLM. This lets developers always obtain code suggestions from the best-performing models for their programming language, instead of whichever LLM is available through a third-party AI assistant provider.

You can find out more on the QT Group site.

Image credit: everythingposs/depositphotos.com