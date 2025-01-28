Owlet360 pairs with Dream Sock to give parents real-time baby health insights

Owlet has launched a new subscription service called Owlet360, designed to help parents get a clearer picture of their baby’s health and development. While the core safety features, such as live vitals monitoring and real-time alerts, remain free, Owlet360 goes beyond by offering tools to track trends, compare data, and provide deeper context about a baby’s well-being.

Let’s face it, parenting today is a lot different than it was back in the day. Boomers? They’d toss the baby in a crib, shut the door, and hope for the best. It was survival of the fittest back then. But today’s parents? They’ve got technology on their side. And Owlet360 is here to make parenting a little less stressful and a lot more informed.

Owlet360 works hand-in-hand with Owlet’s Dream Sock, the company’s popular hardware wearable that tracks a baby’s pulse rate, oxygen levels, and movement. By combining this innovative hardware with the powerful insights provided by Owlet360’s software, parents get a seamless blend of technology that works together to deliver actionable insights. This mix of hardware and software elevates the parenting experience, giving caregivers tools that go far beyond basic monitoring.

The service is backed by Owlet’s massive pediatric health dataset, built from over 1.7 million babies and 17 trillion heartbeats tracked. Owlet360 provides insights no other platform can match, helping parents answer critical questions like, “Is this normal for my baby?” or “When should I take my baby to the doctor?” By providing meaningful context, Owlet360 helps reduce unnecessary panic and keeps parents informed.

The subscription adds features like in-depth tracking of health metrics such as pulse rate, oxygen levels, and comfort temperature, while also offering comparisons with other Owlet babies. Parents can dive into sleep pattern analysis, monitor room environment trends, and store or share video clips, making it a comprehensive solution for modern parenting.

According to Kurt Workman, Owlet’s CEO and co-founder, Owlet360 represents the next step in Owlet’s mission to support families. “We’ve spent over a decade building technology that meets the real needs of parents. Owlet360 is the next step -- actionable insights, peace of mind, and an easier way to track a baby’s health and development.”

Parents who tested the service have shared positive feedback. One first-time mom said, “I love the trends -- I can see she’s doing things just like other babies her age.” Another parent added, “It’s comforting to compare my baby’s stats with other Owlet babies and know he’s right on track.”

Owlet360 is available now in the U.S. with a seven-day free trial through the Owlet Dream App. The introductory price is $5.99 per month, with plans to expand internationally later this year.