System76 Meerkat mini PC, upgraded with Intel Core Ultra, is perfect for Linux, Windows 11, and Plex servers

System76’s Meerkat mini PC has long been a go-to for Linux enthusiasts, and its latest upgrade with Intel Core Ultra processors makes it even more exciting. While I haven’t had the chance to get my hands on one yet, the specs and features suggest this upgrades compact PC is well-suited for a wide range of tasks, including running Linux, serving as a Plex server, or even handling Windows 11.

The Meerkat now supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which offers 16 cores -- a jump from the 12 cores in its predecessor. System76 also upgraded the RAM, now 62 percent faster, promising better performance for multitasking and resource-intensive applications like 3D printing or virtualization. Designed primarily for Linux, it comes preloaded with either Pop!_OS or Ubuntu, but it also has the capability to run Windows 11 for those who need it.

One of the highlights of this new hardware is the integrated Intel ARC graphics, which should deliver smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and other multimedia tasks. This, combined with its dual 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports, makes it look like a strong candidate for a Plex media server. Whether you’re streaming your library of TV shows and movies or setting up a home network, the Meerkat appears to have the power to handle it.

System76’s Open Firmware, now powered by coreboot, is another cool feature. Coreboot is known for faster boot times and better security, and the fact that it’s open-source aligns with System76’s commitment to transparency -- something Linux users value.

The Meerkat’s small size, just 4.5 inches, also stands out. For tight spaces, it can be VESA-mounted behind a monitor or TV, making it perfect for dorm rooms or anyone trying to declutter their desk. It’s also super-easy to open it up and upgrade components like RAM and storage.

System76 shares full specifications below.

Details Operating System Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Processor Intel Core Ultra

Ultra 5 125H: Up to 4.5GHz - 14 Cores - 4P+8E+2LPE

Ultra 7 155H: Up to 4.8GHz - 16 Cores - 6P+8E+2LPE Graphics Intel Arc graphics Memory Up to 96 GB Dual Channel DDR5 5600 MHz Storage Up to 16 TB, 1 x M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe, 1 x SATA 2.5" (System also supports 1 x M.2 (KEY M, 2242) with PCIe Gen4x4 for SSD) Expansion Front: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 (Supports DP 2.1 display output), 1 x USB3.2 Gen2x2 (Type-C, Supports DP1.4a display output)

Rear: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Networking 2 x Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN, 1 x Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax + BT 5.3 Video Ports Supports Quad display, 2 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1 x DP 2.1 (from USB4), 1 x DP 1.4a (from Type-C) Audio 1 x headphone microphone jack Power Supply Dependent on CPU:

Ultra 5 125H: 19V, 90W Power Adapter

Ultra 7 155H: 19V, 120W Power Adapter Dimensions 117.5 x 110.0 x 49mm (4.63" x 4.33" x 1.93") Model meer9

Starting at $799, the Meerkat looks like a good option for those in the market for a mini PC. With its Linux-first approach, Windows compatibility, and potential as a Plex server, it seems like a compelling choice for power users, media enthusiasts, and anyone who values open-source firmware in their devices. Configure and buy your own here.