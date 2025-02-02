ChatGPT’s Deep Research AI could take jobs from human researchers

OpenAI has unleashed Deep Research in ChatGPT, a new AI-powered tool that can handle complex online research tasks faster than a human ever could. Available today for Pro users, with Plus and Team access coming soon, this feature is designed to synthesize information from hundreds of online sources, analyze data, and generate detailed reports. OpenAI says it can complete hours of research in just minutes -- but should we really be celebrating this?

This latest AI capability is powered by an optimized version of OpenAI’s upcoming o3 model, fine-tuned for web browsing and deep data analysis. Unlike a simple search engine, it doesn’t just find information -- it thinks about it, pivots when necessary, and compiles its findings into structured reports. That means it isn’t just doing research -- it’s acting like a research analyst. And if AI can do that, what happens to the actual researchers?

OpenAI is marketing Deep Research as a game-changer for professionals in fields like finance, science, policy, and engineering -- areas where deep knowledge and careful analysis are essential. But even casual users can leverage it to find highly personalized recommendations for big purchases like cars, appliances, and furniture. Instead of spending hours digging through sources, people can now just type a query and let AI do the work. That sounds great in theory, but where does it end?

Journalists are already sounding the alarm. Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal recently tweeted about a book she is writing, saying, “There goes the human research assistant I hired for my book. Or at least 75% of the work I needed them for.” That’s not just a hypothetical, folks -- this is real-world job displacement happening in real time. If an experienced journalist is seeing AI take over human research jobs, what does that mean for countless others in academia, consulting, law, and beyond?

To use Deep Research, users select the feature in the ChatGPT interface, enter a question, and optionally attach relevant files or spreadsheets. The AI then runs a multi-step research process that can take between 5 and 30 minutes, returning a detailed report complete with citations and a step-by-step breakdown of its methodology. OpenAI is also planning to integrate embedded images, data visualizations, and advanced analytics in the coming weeks -- essentially making this AI a full-fledged research assistant.

OpenAI claims this brings it one step closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI), the ultimate goal of creating AI that can think and work like a human. But should we really be cheering for that? If an AI can independently research, analyze, and generate reports, what stops it from taking over jobs in academia, journalism, consulting, and other research-heavy fields? OpenAI says Deep Research is meant to help humans, but history suggests that once a machine proves it can do the job, businesses won’t hesitate to make cuts.

Compared to GPT-4o, which focuses on real-time conversations, Deep Research is meant for serious inquiries where accuracy and depth matter. But AI-generated research still carries risks. Will it always be accurate? Can it properly assess credibility? Or will it confidently spread misinformation, leaving users with a polished but unreliable report?

AI tools like this don’t just change how research is done -- they eliminate the need for human researchers. OpenAI might argue that it’s just a tool, but when AI is faster, cheaper, and always available, companies will see an obvious choice. We’ve seen this before -- just ask the thousands of workers replaced by automation in other industries.

Deep Research is a glimpse into the future of AI-powered knowledge work. The question isn’t whether it will change research -- it already has. The real question is whether human researchers will still have jobs when AI takes the lead.

Image credit: Ollyy / Shutterstock