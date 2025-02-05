This isn't just a web browser -- it's your new secret weapon for well-being, focus and relaxation

Just how many web browsers does the world need? Norwegian browser specialist Opera thinks the more the merrier. It’s just launched Opera Air Stable 116.0 for macOS and Windows, designed to improve user focus and well-being.

The new release sits alongside the browser’s other offerings, its main Opera browser, and the infinitely customizable Opera GX, aimed at the gamer community.

We’re always being told to take regular time out from working at our computers to avoid falling into bad, sedentary habits that we’ll pay for later in life. Opera Air figures that given the increasing amounts of our working lives spent online, accessing services and apps through a web browser, it’s the perfect tool to deliver those reminders.

The browser offers two key features: first, Take a Break will prompt you every 60 minutes (you can customize this) to pause your browsing activity. It can then lead you in a range of exercises split into four broad categories: Breathing, Next Exercise, Meditation and Full Body Scan. Each option provides four guided exercises with your choice of voice to follow, accompanied by soothing background sounds.

Whether you need to relax, focus or improve your well-being, Opera Air offers a Boost to suit

Alongside this are Boosts, binaural beats that are designed to stimulate your brain through different sounds and music designed to be listened to while you get on with your day. There are 19 in all, all offering different kinds of stimulus, from boosting creativity to deep relaxation and even dream recall. The beats, ambient sounds and music tracks are all customizable, or you can simply select one to play, and then carry on working or browsing as you see fit.

The app also provides a motivational quote of the day on the start page and provides a minimalist user interface with frosted glass, delivered in a range of calm and soothing colors. Its layout isn’t too far removed from Opera, including the sidebar, but it’s sleeker, cleaner, and has a calming color palette.

Many of Opera’s core features are here, including workspaces and access to Opera’s Aria AI assistant. More good news: Opera’s ad-blocking, VPN and other privacy enhancing features are all included too. On the downside, some features, including split-screen browsing and tab islands, are missing.

Opera Air Stable 116.0 is available now as a freeware download for Windows and macOS.

