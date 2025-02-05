Ubuntu Linux on WSL gets massive upgrade with new tar-based install that makes Microsoft Store optional

If you are a Linux fan that is forced to use Microsoft Windows for some reason, you know how valuable Windows Subsystem for Linux is. If you aren’t familiar, WSL allows you to run a Linux environment from within Windows -- no virtual machine needed. It’s pretty wonderful.

Well, folks, today, Ubuntu on WSL gets a very useful upgrade that both developers and enterprises should really love. You see, thanks to Microsoft’s new tar-based distribution format, Ubuntu can now be installed and managed without relying on the Microsoft Store. That’s right, y’all -- no more struggling with Store-related headaches.

This new format should make deployment simpler than ever. Now, you can install Ubuntu straight from a tar file, skipping the extra steps that used to be needed.

Enterprises also get additional control, as IT teams can self-host images on a network. This is an huge plus for both security and compliance. Plus, customization is improved too -- developers can now tweak Ubuntu images before deployment. And thanks to built-in cloud-init support, automation is more powerful than ever.

Getting started is simple. If you have WSL 2.4.8 or later, you can install Ubuntu with:

wsl --install ubuntu

Prefer a manual install? Just download the tar file here and run:

wsl --install --from-file ubuntu.tar.wsl

Or, for an even easier experience, just double-click the .wsl file.