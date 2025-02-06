Unpatched software: The silent gateway to cyber attacks and how AI-driven solutions can close the gap

Modern enterprises are under fire from all angles. Attackers have become increasingly sophisticated and persistent in how they target enterprise data and systems. But as the threat landscape has evolved and become more complex, one tried and true method for malicious attackers stands out as a weak point for nearly every enterprise attack surface: outdated software. As much as patch management has advanced in recent years, the fact remains that most organizations struggle to deploy patches consistently and effectively, and that leaves systems exposed to cyber attacks.

Cybercriminals have become quite adept at exploiting unpatched software, using it as an easy entry point into enterprise networks. Malicious actors have developed an incredibly sophisticated understanding of where enterprise weak points are. In fact, most criminal operators have a deeper understanding of enterprise attack surfaces than the security teams tasked with defending them. Enterprise networks often consist of hundreds of thousands of IT assets, and every single unpatched instance represents an opportunity for attackers to compromise data and operations.

Vulnerabilities that allow privilege escalation are particularly dangerous: they can enable attackers to gain administrative access, potentially compromising entire networks. With elevated privileges, malicious actors can move laterally throughout the network, exfiltrate data and deploy malicious software such as ransomware.

Examples of these types of breaches are not hard to find -- just look at the news headlines. When hackers exploited an unpatched vulnerability in Progress Software’s MOVEit file transfer product, they were able to establish a foothold in enterprise networks spanning just about every conceivable industry, including government, healthcare, financial services, education, and technology. The incident is perhaps the best example of the cascading effects of a single unpatched vulnerability and a sobering reminder of the importance of timely patch management, but it is by no means an isolated incident. Findings from the Sophos State of Ransomware 2024 report revealed that nearly a third of all cyberattacks -- 32 percent -- originate from unpatched vulnerabilities.

The simple fact is that unpatched software represents the path of least resistance for threat actors. They know which vulnerabilities to target, and they do so relentlessly. The combat the persistent threat, there are some tangible steps that companies can take beyond ensuring regular system and software updates. First, it’s important to ensure a muti-layered defense strategy, including advanced firewalls and intrusion detection systems, coupled with endpoint protection solutions. Regular security audits and vulnerability assessments also go a long way in helping to identify potential weaknesses before they can be exploited. Employee training is another must. The more employees know about phishing attacks and social engineering techniques, the lower the likelihood of a successful attack.

Patch Management in 2025 and Beyond

Vulnerability management will remain a top priority for CISOs for the foreseeable future, as the threat of unpatched software continues to grow. It’s already next to impossible for security teams to keep pace with the increasing volume of flaws and zero-days, and unfortunately the arrow is still pointing up. According to CrowdStrike’s 2024 Global Threat Report, more than 38,000 vulnerabilities were reported in 2024 alone, up from 29,000 in 2023 and 25,000 in 2022.

To keep pace with the rising volume of pace, organizations will turn to autonomous patching solutions powered by AI. By leveraging that tools can identify vulnerabilities, prioritize patches, and apply updates with minimal human intervention, companies will be able to troubleshoot faster and stay ahead of emerging threats. The adoption of AI-driven tools for ongoing scanning and analysis will enable businesses reduce their attack surface, even as the number of enterprise endpoints increases.

The current approach to patch management is badly broken. Security teams are struggling with basic questions like, “What patches need to be applied, and how quickly do we need to apply them?”. Until they’re able to answer these basic questions, malicious actors with an increasingly sophisticated understanding of the threat landscape will continue to exploit unpatched software to access data and networks. Artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize vulnerability management and remediation in 2025 and beyond, with the industry inching closer to fully automated patch management that requires minimal human intervention.

Image Credit: alexskopje / Shutterstock

Mike Walters is President and Co-Founder, Action1.