Microsoft lies to you if you ask how to uninstall Microsoft Edge

No Comments
Uninstall Microsoft Edge

There are plenty of people who do not use Microsoft Edge -- it is a long way from being the most popular browser out there. And just like Internet Explorer before, there are also plenty of people who hate Edge so much that they want to uninstall it.

As there is no obvious way to do this if you take a look through the options in Windows, you might well search online for instructions. Search Bing (or the Start menu) for “how to uninstall Microsoft Edge” and there’s an entry at the top of the results that links to the office “Uninstall Microsoft Edge”. This really is an official Microsoft page, bearing the description: “Learn how to uninstall Microsoft Edge from your device”. But this is a blatant lie from Microsoft.

See also:

The URL for the Uninstall Microsoft Edge page is https://www.microsoft.com/edge/uninstall-edge, with both the title and the address suggesting that learning how to banish Edge from your computer is precisely what you will learn here. The full description for the page which appears in Bing results is:

Learn how to uninstall Microsoft Edge from your device, but be aware of the features and benefits that you will lose. Compare Microsoft Edge with other browsers and see why it is the smarter choice.

Head to the page, however, and there is not one single reference to getting rid of Edge. The word “uninstall” does not appear once. There are no instructions. It is just an ad for Microsoft Edge, telling visitors how great the browser is - - and, of course, Microsoft also pushing Copilot.

The discrepancy between what the page proclaims to offer and the reality of the contents was first spotted by PC World, and it is hard to describe the tactics being used by Microsoft to discourage people from abandoning Edge as anything other than lies.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Incorporating 'secure by design' into the software supply chain [Q&A]

Microsoft lies to you if you ask how to uninstall Microsoft Edge

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors v8.3 now handles Apple iWork files on Windows, macOS, and Linux

I pay $82.99 a month for YouTube TV but I’m watching the Super Bowl in 4K for free on Tubi -- and I might cancel

UK government asks Apple to give it backdoor access to encrypted user data

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

GenAI is changing enterprise priorities with privacy a major concern

Most Commented Stories

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

37 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

36 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

Microsoft is getting serious about discouraging people from installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.