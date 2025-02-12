Regulated industry execs say security detection tech falls short

A new report reveals that 74 percent of IT security directors in regulated industries in the US and UK find detection-based security technologies outdated and inadequate.

The study from Everfox shows more than three-quarters of those polled believe security teams in regulated industries must shift their mindset from detecting threats to preventing them. 62 percent agree that AI and emerging malicious actor trends are increasing attack sophistication.

In response to these threats 33 percent) plan to implement Hardsec technology, which uses hardware logic and electronics to implement security functions, dramatically reducing the attack surface.

Nearly a third (30 percent) plan to implement Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) solutions, which sanitize data and files before they enter networks. Over a quarter (27 percent) plan to implement User Activity Monitoring (UAM), a preventative approach to managing insider risks to distinguish between genuine human mistakes and malicious intent.

In addition 39 percent cite their inability to keep up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape as the biggest barrier to adopting preventative approaches, while 36 percent report stretched budgets are a barrier. This latter pain point is particularly felt by government organizations, which name it their top obstacle.

"Increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks have unfortunately become the norm and traditional detection-based technologies are unable to keep up. New, preventative security strategies and solutions like Hardsec and CDR solutions are a necessity to match the sophistication of today]s -- and tomorrow's -- threats," says Sean Berg, CEO at Everfox.

You can get the full CYBER360 report from the Everfox site.

Image credit: alaphaspirit/depositphotos.com