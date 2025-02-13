Nearly half of organizations suffer third-party security incidents

No Comments

New research finds that 47 percent of organizations have experienced a data breach or cyberattack over the past 12 months that involved a third-party accessing their network.

The study, carried out by the Ponemon Institute for Imprivata, also shows 64 percent of respondents believe these types of third-party data breaches will either increase or remain at alarmingly high levels over the next 12-24 months.

"Third-party access is necessary to conduct global business, but it is also one of the biggest security threats and organizations can no longer remain complacent," says Joel Burleson-Davis, senior vice president of worldwide engineering, cyber, at Imprivata. "While some progress has been made, organizations are still struggling to effectively implement the proper tools, resources, and elements of a strong third-party risk management strategy. Cybercriminals continue capitalizing on this weakness, using the lack of visibility and uncertainty across the third-party vendor ecosystem to their advantage."

Among the organizations that experienced a data breach or cyberattack due to third-party access over the past 12 months, the biggest consequences suffered were the loss or theft of sensitive and confidential information (53 percent), regulatory fines (50 percent), and severed relationships with the affected third-party or vendor (49 percent).

In addition, 34 percent say the attack involved the third-party having too much privileged access, though this is down from 70 percent in 2022 suggesting some tightening of security practices. However, a worrying 35 percent of respondents say they're unsure how the cyberattacks they suffered were perpetrated, a steep increase from just two percent in 2022.

As well as lack of oversight, 41 percent of respondents say insufficient resources or budget are a top barrier to reducing third-party risk. 44 percent believe managing third-party permissions can be overwhelming and a strain on their internal resources, with organizations spending an average of 134 hours per week across IT and security teams analyzing and investigating the security of third-party access.

Burleson-Davis adds, "Third-party attacks won't stop, and no industry is immune to the issue. Automation, purpose-built capabilities and analytics can help IT teams gain greater visibility without extra burden, putting an end to the ongoing guessing game around third-party privileges."

The full report is available on the Imprivata site.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Nearly half of organizations suffer third-party security incidents

Fraud-as-a-Service allows cybercriminals to launch complex attacks with minimal skills

BlueAnt Pump X over-ear Bluetooth headphones feature fitness-ready design

The rise of adversarial AI threatens smaller organizations

AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA S (GC553Pro) capture card debuts with 4K60 HDR and RGB24

What startups can learn from special forces strategy

How technical sprints can drive innovation and resolve tech debt through developer empowerment

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

44 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.