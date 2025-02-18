Instagram is working on a Dislike button that will anonymously downrank comments

No Comments
Instagram logo render

Across pretty much every social platform there is a strange focus on responding positively to content through the use of a ‘like’ button. Instagram is no different in this regard, but this could be about to change.

Some users have noticed a new down arrow button next to comments which has been confirmed by Instagram's trial of a new feature. The button enables users to dislike a comment under a post, but it does not work quite as you may expect.

See also:

After interest was pique by the appearance of the new option, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, took to Threads to give a little more detail. He explained that for the time being, the button is in testing, and this means that it is not guaranteed to roll out to everyone.

But he also revealed some other interesting details. Not only will down votes be anonymous, there will be no visible count of the number of negative vote cast against a comment. This does not mean, however, that down-voting is pointless. Comments that receive lots of negative reactions may be filtered:

Some of you may have seen that we're testing a new button next to comments on Instagram - this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment. I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.

Mosseri threads post

Adding further context, a Meta spokesperson said:

We’re working on ways to help people better control their Instagram experience and what they’re seeing on the app. We’re testing a new button next to each comment on a Reel or Feed post for people to privately signal they don’t feel good about that particular comment or find it relevant.

They continued: “We’re testing this with a very small group of people to start. Later, we may also test moving these comments lower down in the comments section to help create a better experience”.

Image credit: Ofx Studio / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Right now, there is no right or wrong SASE answer 

Companies block GenAI but workers still use it

Plugable launches USBC-MSTH3 USB-C HDMI hub for triple-monitor setups

New platform helps enterprises take control of AI

P3 Pro portable charger with MagSafe Qi2 wireless charging and global adapters launches from Infinacore

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

A third of people would like to delete themselves from the internet

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

44 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.