FanDuel Sports Network brings live local sports to Prime Video

As someone who loves watching sports and placing a good bet now and then, I know how important it is to have easy access to live games. FanDuel Sports Network is making that even simpler by launching as an add-on subscription through Prime Video. Starting today, fans in FanDuel Sports Network markets can sign up for $19.99 per month and get access to tons of local sports content and live events.

Eric Ratchman, President of Distribution and Business Development for Main Street Sports Group, said, “This relationship with Prime Video gives fans another way to watch their favorite local teams and underscores the essential role our distribution partners play in driving our future growth. We’re excited to offer a seamless and convenient way to stay in the game.”

The new subscription was first announced in November 2024, but now it’s officially available. Of course, FanDuel Sports Network isn’t disappearing from traditional platforms -- it’s still on cable, satellite, vMVPD services, and the FanDuel Sports Network app, which you can grab on iOS, Android, and other devices.

If you’re a Prime member, signing up is very straightforward. Just head over to the Prime Video app or amazon.com/channels, find FanDuel Sports Network in the subscriptions section, and start streaming live sports tailored to your region. Whether you’re watching just for fun or to get an edge on your next bet, this new option makes following your local teams easier than ever.