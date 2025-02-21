Apple News+ Food is coming soon

As a fat and nerdy guy, two of my favorite things in the world are technology and food. And so, when Apple announced News+ Food today, my tummy rumbled in anticipation.

But what exactly is it? Quite simply, News+ Food is a new section of the Apple News+ service that is dedicated to -- you guessed it -- food! This new section encompasses all things culinary, such as recipes, restaurant reviews, and healthy eating, to name but a few.

Obviously, Apple itself won’t be creating this content. In other words, don't t expect access to Tim Cook’s Cookbook! Instead, the fruit logo company will be curating from premium publications such as Food & Wine, Serious Eats, and more.

Sadly, News+ Food is not available today. Hell, it won’t even be ready for use next month. Apple plans to launch it in April -- that feels like an eternity! In order to access it, you must be on an iPhone running iOS 18.4 or an iPad running iPadOS 18.4. And of course, you must also be an Apple News+ subscriber.