Apple News+ Food is coming soon

No Comments

As a fat and nerdy guy, two of my favorite things in the world are technology and food. And so, when Apple announced News+ Food today, my tummy rumbled in anticipation.

But what exactly is it? Quite simply, News+ Food is a new section of the Apple News+ service that is dedicated to -- you guessed it -- food! This new section encompasses all things culinary, such as recipes, restaurant reviews, and healthy eating, to name but a few.

Obviously, Apple itself won’t be creating this content. In other words, don't t expect access to Tim Cook’s Cookbook! Instead, the fruit logo company will be curating from premium publications such as Food & Wine, Serious Eats, and more.

Sadly, News+ Food is not available today. Hell, it won’t even be ready for use next month. Apple plans to launch it in April -- that feels like an eternity! In order to access it, you must be on an iPhone running iOS 18.4 or an iPad running iPadOS 18.4. And of course, you must also be an Apple News+ subscriber.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple News+ Food is coming soon

Deepfake fraud attempts grow over 2,000 percent

Best Windows apps this week

It's possible to run Windows XP on an Apple TV -- and it works like a dream!

AI-powered solution detects insider threats

Why are virtual CISOs becoming so popular? Because organizations need them [Q&A]

Microsoft is giving Snipping Tool a major OCR upgrade in Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

48 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

45 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.