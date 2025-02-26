Install the KB5052093 update for Windows 11 to gain taskbar file sharing, Explorer improvements, and endless bug fixes

It's that time of the month when Microsoft releases preview versions of next month’s updates for Windows. For the eager -- and brave -- they provide a way to get early access to new features and options as well as fixes for problems.

Windows 11 users now have the KB5052093 update to download and install if they want to jump in ahead of Patch Tuesday, and this is a nice little update that not only patches a bunch of bugs, but adds a tasty selection of new bits and pieces. A highlight is the ability to use a single webcam in multiple apps.

Microsoft says that the multi-app camera feature was developed for people with hearing disabilities in order to provide video streaming for both a sign language interpreter and the end audience at the same time. It allows multiple applications to access the camera stream simultaneously -- something that users have been asking for for some time.

There is a new option to share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar, and a welcome option to snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar.

The full list of changes and additions looks like this:

[Task Manager] Fixed: It might identify an HDD as an SSD.

[Lock screen] New! This update makes it easier to learn more about the image on your lock screen when you select the “Like” button.

This update makes it easier to learn more about the image on your lock screen when you select the “Like” button. [Narrator] New! There are new functions for Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (n) allows you to go to the text after a link. Use the comma (,) to jump to the start of an item (large table, long list, or another item.) Use the period (.) to jump to the end of an item. This is most helpful when you read long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (l) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or in a document. To use these new functions, turn on Narrator first (Windows logo key + Ctrl + Enter). Then turn scan mode on by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar. Note that scan mode is on by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, and so on).

Some of you might see a new referral card for a PC Game Pass subscription on the Settings home page. With it, you can invite friends and family to try a PC Game Pass for free. If you qualify, the card only appears when you sign in to your PC using your Microsoft account. [File Explorer] New! You can now snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar. This only applies if you are not already backing up your files and folder. To view this new option, right-click Start backup . Fixed: Improves performance when it loads folders that have a large number of media files. Fixed: When you enter a URL in the address bar, it might not go to the location. Fixed: The address bar overlaps files when you use the F11 full-screen mode. Fixed: The context menu opens slowly when you right-click cloud files. Thumbnails for cloud files display more consistently in search results.​​​​​​​

[GDI+ ] Fixed: After you use GDI+ to shrink an image, the colors of the image might be wrong.

While this is an non-security update, there are a lot of fixes to be found in the KB5052093 release. They include addressing a "Could not load file or assembly Newtonsoft.Json" error in Hyper-V, fixing Remote Desktop non-responsiveness, and many more.

Before you dive onto the update, it’s worth noting that Microsoft has acknowledged a couple of issues relating to Roblox and Citrix components. Check out the release notes for more details.

Image credit: Alexey Novikov / Dreamstime.com