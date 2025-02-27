OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 AI model and Elon Musk should be very worried

OpenAI has just announced GPT-4.5! While the company says the model is its most advanced AI yet, there’s definitely more to this release than meets the eye. Version 4.5 is a clear warning for anyone betting against OpenAI, including Elon Musk.

GPT-4.5 is being labeled a “research preview,” meaning OpenAI is still testing its strengths and weaknesses. With that said, it is apparently smarter, more natural in conversations, and better at avoiding mistakes than previous models. That could signal big trouble for xAI’s Grok, which Musk has been pushing as an alternative to OpenAI’s models.

One of the biggest claims is that GPT-4.5 has improved “EQ,” or emotional intelligence, making it more human-like in its responses. OpenAI says it understands nuance better, which could make it a stronger tool for writing, coding, and problem-solving. This should prove to be extremely valuable to all users.

Shockingly, OpenAI isn’t committing to keeping GPT-4.5 around long-term. You see, the company admits the model is extremely resource-intensive, making it very costly to run. If it proves too expensive, OpenAI may have to shift its focus to future iterations instead. But if GPT-4.5 is as powerful as advertised, it could force competitors -- especially those trying to build their own AI empires -- to play catch-up fast. No wonder Musk is trying to buy OpenAI!

For now, sadly, GPT-4.5 is only rolling out to paid ChatGPT Pro users. However, the company promises broader availability is coming soon. Developers can also experiment with it via OpenAI’s API. However, it lacks multimodal features like Voice Mode and video support -- something Musk might seize on to argue that his vision of AI is still superior.

With this release, OpenAI is making it clear that it’s not slowing down. And for someone like Elon Musk, who has been both an investor and a critic of AI’s rapid evolution, GPT-4.5 might be the strongest indication yet that he’s no longer in control of the future of artificial intelligence.

IMAGE CREDIT: Grok