Google makes it easier to find apps with widgets

No Comments
Google Play widgets

A well-designed widget can really enhance an app, helping to make it even more useful; equally, a crappy widget (or a lack of widgets) can completely ruin an otherwise perfect app. Widgets are important, and Google is finally recognizing that fact.

The company is making it easier to find Android apps that include widgets. As well as introducing a new badge to highlight widget-wielding apps in Google Play, Google is also adding the option to search specifically for apps with widgets. But it doesn't end there.

See also:

Quite why is has taken Google so long to appreciate the importance of widgets is anyone guess, but the company acknowledges its tardiness in a blog post aimed at app developers. It says: "Android developers, we've heard you. Historically, one of the challenges with investing in widget development has been discoverability and user understanding. You've asked for better ways for users to find and utilize your widgets, and we're delivering. Google Play now offers significant enhancements to widget discovery, creating a prime opportunity to re-engage with your users on a deeper level".

We've already mentioned new search options and new labelling for apps with widgets, but Google is also being rather more proactive. There is, the company points out, a 'Curated Widgets Editorial Page' to help drive discovery and engagement:

We're actively educating users on the value of widgets through a new editorial page. This curated space showcases collections of excellent widgets and promotes the apps that leverage them. This provides an additional channel for your widgets to gain visibility and reach a wider audience.

Google proclaims that, "now is the time to leverage the power of widgets and enhance your Android app experience", and this can only be good news for Android users.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

Non-profit sector sees increasing wave of email attacks

Why unlocking the full potential of your cybersecurity investment isn't just about the tech [Q&A]

Google makes it easier to find apps with widgets

Microsoft adds incredible audio and video file conversion tools to PowerToys v0.89.0

Inside a cyberattack: How hackers steal data

ExpressVPN finally brings GUI to its Linux app

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

68 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

50 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.