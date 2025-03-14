AI PCs set to boost artificial intelligence at the edge

Research by IDC for chip maker AMD looks at how enterprise IT decision makers are adapting their strategy as high-performance AI PCs begin shipping.

AI PCs feature specialized neural processing units designed to enable AI at the edge. They combine with powerful CPUs and GPUs and are typically built as a single system on a chip, enabling local AI models.

The research shows 95 percent of respondents report that their organizations are already using or testing cloud-based AI for various use cases. On average, 43 percent of their employees already use AI, highlighting the technology's growing integration into everyday workflows. What's more, 97 percent of respondents say that they expect to deploy AI to more employees in the future.

The top challenges to deploying cloud-based AI are data privacy (36 percent), security risks (32 percent) and cost (32 percent).

Although AI PCs are relatively new the top three most compelling features to respondents are the ability to drive more personalized experiences for employees (77 percent), the ability to help maintain data privacy (75 percent), and an increased capacity to prevent security risks (74 percent).

When asked to predict how AI PCs might impact their employees, 82 percent of respondents say they expect these new systems to have a somewhat or very positive impact on employees. Top benefits are cited as eliminating repetitive tasks (83 percent), helping employees focus on important issues (79 percent) and driving increased productivity (76 percent).

The report's authors conclude, "The demand for AI-driven insights and automation is rising across industries, putting pressure on ITDMs to deploy solutions that balance innovation with operational integrity. In this landscape, the AI PC is emerging as a cornerstone of forward-thinking organizations' AI strategies, offering a unique combination of on-device processing power, data privacy, and user-centric design."

You can get the full report on the AMD site.

Image credit: peshkova/depositphotos.com

