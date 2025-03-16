Debian Linux 12.10 drops just in time for St. Patrick’s Day with security fixes

St. Patrick’s Day is all about luck (plus corned beef and cabbage, of course), but when it comes to your Linux system, relying on luck isn’t exactly the best security strategy. Thankfully, Debian 12.10 has arrived just in time for the big Catholic holiday, bringing a fresh batch of security fixes and system updates to keep “bookworm” running smoothly.

If you’ve been keeping up with security updates from security.debian.org, you’re probably already covered on most of these fixes. But for those who haven’t, it’s time to update. Just point your package manager to a Debian mirror, and you’re good to go. New installation images will are available here if you’re starting from scratch.

This release patches vulnerabilities in key packages like glibc, curl, and intel-microcode, addressing potential exploits that could ruin your day faster than a warm pint of Guinness. Applications such as Firefox ESR, Thunderbird, and LibreOffice also got updates, so everything should run a little tighter and more secure.

On the flip side, some packages -- like kanboard and libnet-easytcp-perl -- have been tossed due to security concerns or lack of maintenance. Nobody likes to see software get cut, but if it’s a security risk, it’s gotta go.

Whether you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by coding in a green-themed terminal or just keeping your system locked down, Debian 12.10 makes sure you don’t have to rely on the luck of the Irish when it comes to security. This looks to be a very solid update.

