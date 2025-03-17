GIMP 3.0 is here -- the best free Photoshop alternative just got a huge upgrade

When I suggest to someone that they switch to Linux, they often ask me the same question -- will I be able to run Adobe Photoshop? The answer, of course, is no (for the most part). However, I always follow up by suggesting the totally free (and open source) GIMP. For some people, GIMP isn’t just comparable to Photoshop -- it is superior.

And now, following an agonizing seven years of development, GIMP 3.0 has finally arrived for Windows, macOS, and Linux. This open-source program has been completely overhauled with a modernized interface, non-destructive editing, expanded file format support, and major performance improvements.

One of the biggest changes in GIMP 3.0 is the move to GTK3, which improves everything from high-resolution display scaling to tablet input support. The interface is cleaner, more customizable, and now uses CSS-based themes, making it easier for users to tweak the look and feel to their liking. GIMP also runs natively on Wayland while still supporting X11, ensuring it plays nice with modern Linux desktop environments.

The introduction of non-destructive editing is a game-changer. In older versions, applying a filter meant committing to the change permanently unless you kept hitting undo. Now, filters remain editable, so you can tweak or disable them anytime. You can also save and share files with active filters, allowing for true collaborative editing. Of course, if you prefer the old workflow, you can still choose to merge filters when applying them.

GIMP 3.0 also improves its color management. It now supports RGB color spaces beyond sRGB, like AdobeRGB, and sets the stage for future CMYK and LAB support. Soft-proofing has been improved, so designers and photographers can get a better idea of how colors will look in print.

File format support is better than ever. GIMP now works with macOS ICNS icons, Windows CUR and ANI cursors, Amiga ILBM/IFF files, and newer formats like QOI and JPEG XL. Photoshop users will appreciate the improved PSD import and export, making it easier to work with layered files. Game developers also get support for BC7 DDS textures, a welcome addition for creating in-game assets.

Text editing has gotten a serious boost, too. GIMP now correctly displays true bold and italic fonts instead of faking them, and the text tool includes non-destructive outlines, making it easier to add effects without losing the ability to edit. It also supports floating-point precision for text colors, ensuring more accurate rendering in high-end workflows.

Beyond the big features, GIMP 3.0 introduces a ton of quality-of-life improvements. You can now select multiple layers, making it easier to move and edit elements together. Layers can be grouped into sets, and a new search function lets you quickly find tools and filters. The off-canvas editing experience is smoother, with automatic layer expansion that lets you paint beyond the edges without manually resizing.

This release also provides a slightly redesigned Wilber logo, giving the software a fresh look. There’s even an experimental Paint Select tool that lets you select objects by brushing over them, though it has to be manually enabled for now.

Under the hood, GIMP has switched to Meson for compiling, which speeds up development and makes future updates easier to roll out. Multi-threading improvements have made the software faster, particularly when saving XCF files and working with brushes. The API has been revamped, opening up support for additional scripting languages like JavaScript, Lua, and Vala. However, plug-ins from GIMP 2.10 won’t work without updates, so developers will need to port them over.

Ultimately, GIMP 3.0 is the biggest update yet to the best free and open-source alternative to Adobe Photoshop. Whether you’re a professional designer, photographer, or just someone who wants powerful image editing software without the price tag, GIMP 3.0 is a must-download. Grab it here now!