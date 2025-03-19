Vanta launches new features to boost compliance and trust

Trust management platform Vanta has announced a series of new features and capabilities to help security and GRC teams seamlessly collaborate across their organization and extended network.

With 65 percent of businesses reporting that customers, investors and suppliers increasingly require proof of compliance, maintaining a strong security posture is essential for growth and unlocking new market entry. Vanta's new features simplify delegation, improve contextual communication and ensure accountability, allowing businesses to use their network of employees, vendors, auditors and customers to maintain continuous compliance.

"Security teams shouldn’t have to spend their time chasing down tasks, navigating scattered communication or managing complex workflows just to achieve compliance," says Jeremy Epling, chief product officer at Vanta. "By improving collaboration and automating key processes, Vanta allows teams to shift their focus from manual, time-consuming work to what truly matters -- building and maintaining trust."

Features include Vanta Exchange which simplifies vendor security reviews by supporting direct collaboration between security teams and third-party vendors from evidence gathering to automated follow-ups.

Audit tools allow access to test source data to validate what’s behind Vanta’s automated tests, and mean GRC and security teams can grant access to the test source data at any point in the process.

Controls allow customized access to specific tasks within the platform. This makes it easier for organizations to delegate security tasks while maintaining least privilege access.

From May a Questionnaire Automation product will allow security and compliance teams to respond to web-based portal questionnaires with greater accuracy and efficiency.

You can find out more on the Vanta site and the offerings will be shown at this year's RSA Conference, April 28 -- May 1, 2025.

