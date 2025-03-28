Navigating Linux security and management in a multi-OS landscape [Q&A]

While Windows remains the most targeted operating system, Linux, once regarded as 'secure by default', has now emerged as the second-most infected OS, according to the 2024 Elastic Global Threat Report.

Linux's expanding use beyond servers has broadened its attack surface. Plus, its open-source nature, while great for developers, can also lead to mistakes and security holes. We spoke to Apu Pavithran, founder and CEO of Hexnode, to find out more about why Linux is being targeted and how it can be defended.

BN: What factors do you think have contributed to Linux being more targeted?

AP: Linux has built a reputation for being one of the most secure operating systems out there. However, it's important to understand that no system is completely invincible, including Linux. While Linux’s open-source nature enables extensive customization and flexibility, it also means invitation to vulnerabilities through misconfigurations or outdated patches.

One of the driving forces behind the evolving Linux threat landscape is its growing footprint. Linux is no longer limited to niche developers; it now powers critical enterprise systems, IoT devices and cloud ecosystems. This is turning the quiet town into a booming city, making it a prime target for attackers to develop Linux-specific malware, such as rootkits and crypto miners, designed to exploit every possible vulnerability.

Compounding this issue is the common misconception that Linux is inherently resistant to threats. This false sense of security can lead to lax security protocols and oversight. I believe that securing Linux begins with understanding the importance of proper device management. From there, practices like proactive patching, regular audits and access control best practices can help reinforce defenses, ensuring organizations stay ahead of potential threats.

BN: As Linux extends beyond traditional server environments into desktops, IoT devices, and enterprise systems, how are companies adapting to meet the evolving security needs of Linux endpoints?

AP: Linux's prevalence across diverse environments brings unique security challenges. Its strengths: scalability, reliability and customization make it ideal for areas like IoT networks and cloud infrastructure that demand efficiency. However, unlike other operating systems, Linux exists in multiple distributions, each with its own quirks, making it difficult to apply a standardized management strategy. This challenge is amplified in IoT and large-scale deployments, where devices are widely distributed with limited physical access.

Our Linux management solution addresses this by allowing IT admins to enforce consistent security policies across all Linux devices. Features like remote view and control, along with live terminal access, allow admins to diagnose and fix issues from anywhere. This is especially critical in industrial environments, where downtime directly impacts operations.

Managing Linux remotely isn't always straightforward. IT teams need the right tools to stay in control when unexpected issues arise. Capabilities like remote device wipe protect data in case a device is lost or compromised, while configuring local user accounts simplifies access control and prevents unauthorized logins.

Keeping systems updated is just as important as managing access. To make this simpler, we are introducing patch management for Linux to make updates easier and ensure patches are applied on time. With enhanced patching and security controls, we are making Linux as manageable and secure as any other platform.

BN: What risks do organizations face by managing Linux endpoints separately, and how can unified endpoint management improve security and operations?

AP: Linux has been a go-to for DevOps, engineering, and data science teams relying on its flexibility, powerful command-line tools, and compatibility with development frameworks. However, with its widespread use, a fair share of systems can end up being unmanaged in the network, creating security and operational blind spots.

One of the main reasons Linux is often managed separately is that most traditional endpoint management solutions primarily focus on Windows and macOS, leaving Linux endpoints overlooked. Additionally, its fragmented ecosystem leads many organizations to either manage Linux in isolation or not at all.

This siloed approach leaves IT teams facing an uphill battle trying to ensure compliance, control user access, and apply timely updates. The risk is real, as 76 percent of organizations hit by cyberattacks admitted that patches were available but had not been applied. Without a unified strategy, gaps in security and visibility can leave the entire network exposed.

A Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution helps bring Linux under a centralized management strategy alongside other platforms. It simplifies OS updates, allowing IT to push security updates across all devices efficiently. To address Linux's fragmented nature, UEM solutions provide support for major distributions like Fedora and Debian, ensuring seamless Linux management within the broader IT ecosystem. This unified approach brings better visibility, stronger security, and a more efficient IT workflow.

BN: What can be done to tackle inconsistent configurations and vulnerabilities?

AP: Linux's flexibility is one of its greatest strengths, enabling teams to tailor their systems by modifying settings, installing custom software, and running unique configurations. However, this level of freedom comes with a cost. Without standardized policies, devices across the network can end up with inconsistent security settings, outdated software, or misconfigured access controls. These gaps can quickly turn into entry points for attackers.

Hexnode bridges this gap by helping organizations balance Linux’s flexibility with security, ensuring security policies and updates are consistently deployed across all endpoints. Custom script execution provides granular control, allowing IT teams to automate tasks and apply unique configurations tailored to their organizations. Hexnode Genie makes this even simpler by generating and validating scripts, eliminating the need to manually write and verify scripts each time. By streamlining script execution, it eases the workload on admins and minimizes errors.

Beyond enforcing security policies, Hexnode's Web Content Filtering prevents users from accessing malicious or unapproved sites, cutting down exposure to phishing and other threats. Certificate deployment builds on this by securing communication and authentication, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. This way, IT continues to receive the flexibility Linux is known for, but with the security and control needed to keep things running smoothly.

BN: As multi-OS environments become the norm, why is it critical for organizations to choose solutions that provide comprehensive support, including Linux?

AP: Most organizations today run a mix of operating systems: Windows and macOS for enterprise work, Linux for servers and specialized applications, Android and iOS for mobile devices in fieldwork, and ChromeOS for kiosks and digital signage. Managing this diverse ecosystem while keeping security tight and operations efficient, especially without overcrowding the tech stack is no easy task.

An endpoint management solution that supports all operating systems streamlines operations by centralizing control, making it easier to enforce security policies and optimize workflows. Instead of juggling multiple tools and handling devices separately, IT teams can stay focused on strategic priorities, knowing that all endpoints are covered.

By managing Linux along with other platforms, organizations can align their business objectives with all endpoints. A unified solution not only reduces costs associated with maintaining multiple tools but also minimizes the risk of misconfigurations, which are often the cause of security incidents. Bringing all endpoints under one umbrella provides a clear, unobstructed view of the entire ecosystem. It makes it easier to spot issues, make informed decisions, and ensure smooth operations.

Image credit: Yuliya Rudzko/Dreamstime.com