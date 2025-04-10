What is the inetpub folder that’s suddenly appeared on Windows 11 systems?

No Comments
Confused by computer

If you’ve installed the updates for Windows 11 released by Microsoft earlier this week, you may have noticed several things. Firstly, you likely found that several bugs have been fixed but, secondly, new problems have been introduced.

Thirdly, you may be one of many people to install the KB5055523 update for Windows 11 and then found that a strange folder called “inetpub” has appeared. What’s the story here?

See also:

Quite what is happening is not yet clear; Microsoft has said nothing about the folder. It is, as Bleeping Computer points out, related to the Internet Information Services (IIS), but you don’t have to be using this -- or even have it installed -- for the folder to have been created.

The folder is normally used by ISS as a place to store files relating to web hosting, and if you are among those who find it has suddenly appeared on your computer, there is nothing to worry about. The rogue inetpub folder (found in the root of C:\) is empty and can be safely deleted without any consequences; it can also be left alone as it is just sitting there doing nothing and occupying no space.

Despite the relation to ISS, the sudden appearance of the inetpub folder does not mean that IIS has been forcibly installed -- it’s just yet another weird quirk of an update for Windows.

Image credit: Antonio Guillem / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Number of ransomware victims increases 102 percent

What is the inetpub folder that’s suddenly appeared on Windows 11 systems?

Whoops! Microsoft just broke Windows Hello with the latest Windows 11 update

WhatsApp shares details of a laundry list of new features and options for chatting and calling

Microsoft Windows 95 reboot chime and Minecraft soundtrack inducted into National Recording Registry

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

First quarter of 2025 sees record numbers of ransomware attacks

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

66 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Microsoft admits that a recent Windows update may have made your printer act erratically

9 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.