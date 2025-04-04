Microsoft is giving the Windows 11 Start menu a major overhaul -- and you’re going to love it!

New Start menu

The creation of the Start menu was revolutionary all those years ago. Since then, Microsoft has, variously, refined, improved, messed up, broken, and ruined this central component of Windows.

The version of the Start menu seen in Windows 11 has proved quite unpopular, but there is a revamp on the way that could win over a lot of users who fell out of love with it. We’re talking a new layout and -- even better -- “recommended” sections that can be disabled.

Spotted by PhantomOfEarth in the latest Beta and Dev build of Windows 11 there is a newly redesigned version of the Start menu. Although the changes are currently hidden from the average users, this software detective managed to unlock the new Start menu and its bigger layout which is likely to be well-received.

Posting on X, PhantomOfEarth says:

There are various new Start menu settings as you can see in the video as well. You can opt to hide the controversial Recommended section and there’s more to tinker with too. You need to enable the 4940238, 49221331 and 47205210 and 48433719 feature IDs using ViVeTool or something similar if you’d like to try it out for yourself.

