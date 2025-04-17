If you couldn't attend your Zoom meeting yesterday, GoDaddy may be to blame

Zoom going down is more than an inconvenience, it can be catastrophic. The online video meeting tool has become so important since the COVID pandemic, that it is hard to imagine life without it.

But for a significant period yesterday, Zoom was down. Some users were cutting off in the middle of a meeting, while plenty more were unable to connect in the first place. With Zoom out of service for almost two hours, the impact was significant, and the company has now revealed just what went wrong.

See also:

The problems started at 14:25 ET on Wednesday April 16, and were resolved by 16:12 ET. Rather than Zoom itself being at fault, the blame is being laid at the door of GoDaddy. Zoom explains that “the domain zoom.us was not available due to a server block by GoDaddy Registry”.

Using somewhat diplomatic language, Zoom says:

This block was the result of a communication error between Zoom’s domain registrar, Markmonitor, and GoDaddy Registry, which resulted in GoDaddy Registry mistakenly shutting down zoom.us domain.

The company goes on to explain:

Zoom, Markmonitor and GoDaddy worked quickly to identify and remove the block, which restored service to the domain zoom.us. There was no product, security, network failure or Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack at Zoom during the outage. GoDaddy and Markmonitor are working together to prevent this from happening again.

While everything is now supposedly resolved, there is advice for anyone who is still experiencing issues. Zoom says to flush your DNS cache before reconnecting, and provides instructions to Windows and macOS users:

For Windows open a command prompt and type "ipconfig /flushdns"

For Mac open a terminal window and type "sudo dscacheutil -flushcache; sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder"

Image credit: Vadim Zakirov / Dreamstime.com