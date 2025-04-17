It must be a day with a 'y' in it -- there's a problematic Windows 11 update causing blue screens

Microsoft has once again been forced to mitigate a problem caused by a faulty update for Windows 11 with a Known Issue Rollback (KIR).

The KB5055523 update, release earlier this month is causing BSoDs and a 0x18B error. The same issue applies to the KB5053656 preview update from March. While it used to be possible to refer to KIRs as a rarely used fix for particularly serious issues, it is something Microsoft is falling back on more and more. The problem is, they don’t work for everyone.

See also:

While the KB5053656 preview update will only have been installed by seekers, the same cannot be said of the KB5055523 update. As this is a cumulative update including security fixes, it was automatically downloaded and installed on most Windows 11 devices.

In the known issues for the update, Microsoft warns of a blue screen exception, saying: “After installing this update and restarting your device, you might encounter a blue screen exception with error code 0x18B indicating a SECURE_KERNEL_ERROR”.

The company uses boilerplate text to advise that:

This issue is mitigated using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices and business devices that are not managed by IT departments. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster.

This approach will not help everyone, however. Microsoft says that for enterprise-managed devices managed by IT departments that have installed the affected update and encountered this issue, IT administrators will have to revolve it by installing and configuring the Group policy that can be downloaded here.

Image credit: Yuri Arcurs / Dreamstime.com