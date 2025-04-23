Lenovo launches new ThinkPad laptops and workstations with Ryzen AI and Copilot+ for Windows 11

ThinkPad computers are absolutely legendary, and today Lenovo is expanding its lineup with a fresh batch of laptops and mobile workstations. The company has announced updates across several models, including the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD, ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 AMD, new L Series business laptops, and additional configurations for its X1 Aura Editions.

Leading the charge are the new ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD and P16s Gen 4 AMD mobile workstations. These machines aim to offer a balance of power and portability, with the P14s weighing in at just over 3 pounds and measuring 16.13mm thin.

Both models are powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors, including options up to the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370. With up to 12 cores, speeds reaching 5.1GHz, and support for up to 50 NPU TOPS, these processors are positioned to support AI-driven features in Windows 11, as well as demanding tasks like 3D design, simulations, and data analysis.

Lenovo says these systems can be configured with as much as 96GB of memory, along with integrated AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics. The unified memory architecture allows for dynamic sharing between CPU and GPU, offering flexibility depending on the workload. ISV certifications are also in place to help ensure performance stability with key software applications used by architects, engineers, and other professionals.

These new workstations fall under the Copilot+ PC branding, which Microsoft is promoting as the latest generation of Windows 11 machines designed for AI features. According to Lenovo, these devices are built to support AI tools that can assist with things like managing documents, responding to emails, and improving video calls.

Outside of the P Series, Lenovo is also bringing updates to its business-focused ThinkPad L Series. This includes the ThinkPad L13 Gen 6, L13 2-in-1 Gen 6, L14 Gen 6, and L16 Gen 2. These laptops offer a range of screen sizes and configurations, along with brighter display options and newer AMD and Intel processors. Some models include features like garaged pens for the 2-in-1 variants, optional 4G LTE connectivity, and support for up to 64GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage, depending on the device.

Lenovo continues to emphasize sustainability across the lineup, with design choices like 50 percent recycled aluminum used in select parts and plastic-free packaging. The company has also included more customer-replaceable components, which could make repairs and upgrades easier and extend the life of these devices.

For those looking for higher-end options, Lenovo is expanding its ThinkPad X1 Aura Editions. Both the X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition and the X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition are now available with Intel Core Ultra 200U and 200H series processors. These machines are designed for portability and collaboration, with features like Dolby Atmos audio and AI-powered video enhancements through Lenovo View.

As for pricing, the ThinkPad P14s AMD Gen 6 will start at $1,579, while the P16s AMD Gen 4 will begin at $1,619. The L Series models will range from $1,209 for the L14 Gen 6 to $1,669 for the L13 2-in-1 Gen 6. The premium X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is set to start at $2,269, with the X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition beginning at $2,399. Availability for the lineup begins this month for the X1 Aura models, with the other devices rolling out in May and June.