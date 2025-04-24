New Qualys tool aims to streamline enterprise compliance audits

Enterprises are grappling with an increasing compliance burden, subject to multiple frameworks and more regulatory mandates that stretch resources and drive-up costs.

Misconfigurations can further complicate things, often leading to non-compliance and regulatory penalties. Plus time-consuming tasks like auditing, reporting, and system remediation are prone to human error.

With the launch of a new Policy Audit tool Qualys wants to streamline the audit journey through automated efficiencies that drastically cut manual audit preparation time, speed remediation, and ensure organizations remain audit ready at all times.

"Organizations are facing a growing number of mandates, and audit readiness is more critical than ever. Yet many struggle with complex regulations, limited staff, tight budgets, and manual processes -- making compliance costly and error-prone," says Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "Policy Audit transforms audits from a source of stress into a streamlined, automated process that empowers teams to do more while keeping the organization continuously audit ready."

Features include Policy Compliance which automates continuous evidence collection, minimizes human error, and helps monitor audit gaps with a real-time view of organizations' compliance posture. This can reduce audit failure rates by up to 95 percent, so it helps organizations proactively mitigate the risk of fines and penalties, and ensures they are always audit ready.

Automated IT service management workflows bridge siloed teams, ensuring the correct information reaches the right people quickly. Seamless integration with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tools enhances visibility and streamlines compliance tracking and risk management, while automated workflows can speed remediation efforts and reduce breach exposure.

The tool also generates multiple reports from a single data collection, making it easier to monitor compliance and risk levels.

You can find out more on the Qualys site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com