Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft announced the deprecation and removal of the Maps app by July 2025 from the Microsoft Store. The app won't be uninstalled on user machines, but it won't receive updates anymore and can't be installed again if it is removed by the user after July 2025.

DriverStore Explorer

The specialized open source application for driver management on Windows allows users to list, add, or delete drivers from Windows machines. The latest releases added options to add multiple drivers in one operation, a search box to filter drivers, and improved driver list exporting.

Foxit PDF Reader

The latest update for the free PDF document reader integrated AI-powered tools and new smart tools among other things.

The core AI feature is called AI Assistant, which is powered by ChatGPT. It enables users to chat with the AI, gain insights on open documents, and create content based on a document.

The PDF reader's smart tools received new voice options and a new tool to create bookmarks automatically based on a document's structure.

NVCleanstall

NVCleanstall is a free application for Windows to customize the Nvidia GeForce Driver package before installing the driver. In other words, it can be used to remove unneeded components so that they are not installed during driver installation.