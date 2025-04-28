Knock Windows 11 into shape with Crapfixer

Crapfixer

It is only too easy to dismiss something that is less than perfect, that does not meet your every need or desire, as crap. It is an accusation that is frequently leveled at Windows 11, and now there is something you can do about it.

The bluntly named Crapfixer does exactly what the name suggests -- fixes those niggling issues, the crap, that makes Windows 11 annoying. It’s not entirely dissimilar to CCleaner, and that’s something the developer points to as a source of inspiration. So let’s take a look at Crapfixer Rebirth Version and see what it can do for you.

Getting a couple of things out of the way before we kick off. Yes, Crapfixer is not the prettiest app ever produced. But does that matter? It’s here to do a job, not win beauty contests. Secondly, this is an early build of the utility -- right now, version 0.22 has just been pushed out -- so there are lots of things still to be added.

Crapfixer is something of a passion project for the developer, Belim, who describes it “my little private IT toolbox that I use to clean up and tweak Windows 11”. It is currently home to over 100 tweaks which can be enabled through simple check boxes -- and undone if you don’t like the changes.

Fire up the app and hit the Analyze button, and seconds later your system will have been scanned and you’ll be provided with recommendations -- just hit Run CFixer to implement these suggestions. You can also manually scout the list of options and just enable those that take your fancy -- hiding Copilot, disabling telemetry, hiding ads... these are all prime candidates for anyone looking to take control.

Take a look at the Crapfixer repository on GitHub and try this great free tool for yourself.

