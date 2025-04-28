Windows 11 stops being prudish about cursing

No Comments
Bad language

Using Windows 11 can be enough to make anyone turn the air blue, but being irritated by aspects of the operating system is not the only reason for swearing at your computer.

Profanity is a part of everyday language, but Microsoft has been very prudish about it -- to the extent that the Voice Typing feature censored curse words. But this is changing. An update to Windows 11 means that it is possible to dictate swearwords and have them converted into text.

See also:

For the time being, it is Windows Insiders signed up to the Beta Channel who are being given access to uncensored Voice Typing. It is likely to be very well received because Microsoft says it is giving users the option to turn off censorship in response to feedback.

In the release notes for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.394, Microsoft talks about the new profanity filter setting for voice typing:

We’re excited to address the top customer feedback for voice typing by starting to roll out a new setting that lets you control the profanity filter. With this setting on, voice typing will continue to filter out profanity, masking it with asterisks, like it already did. With the setting off, it will type out your profanity like any other words.

Filter profanity

If you want to loosen the restrictions, you just need to have this particular build of Windows 11 installed and then press Windows + H to open voice typing. You can then click the settings icon and flick the Filter profanity toggle.

Image credit: Piotr Swat / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Cloud waste -- why it's a problem and how to tackle it [Q&A]

Microsoft releases KB5055627 update to start the rollout of Recall to Windows 11

Windows 11 stops being prudish about cursing

Brave open sources Cookiecrumbler to make cookie consent blocking smarter

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

Silicon Power launches Inspire microSDXC card

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

8 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

7 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

7 Comments

Microsoft is giving the Windows 11 Start menu a major overhaul -- and you’re going to love it!

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.