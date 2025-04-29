WhatsApp on the web is getting voice and video calling

1 Comment
WhatsApp in a browser

Although WhatsApp is primarily seen as a mobile app -- which makes sense, as accounts are linked to a phone number -- the web client is also an excellent part of the family. The web-based version of WhatsApp has evolved and progressed impressively, but there remain areas in which it is found wanting.

A key example is the lack of support for placing voice or video calls from the WhatsApp web client -- but this is set to change.

See also:

At the moment, if you want to place a video or voice call on the desktop, regardless of platform, you will need to have the official WhatsApp desktop app installed. But it won’t be long before the web-based version of the chat tool can be used instead, which is great news for anyone who finds they are moving from one device to another.

As spotted by the ever-reliable WABetaInfo, there are clear signs that development of web-based video/voice calling is well under way:

Once the update is rolled out, users will be able to make voice and video calls directly from their browsers, whether on Chrome, Safari, Edge, or any other compatible browser. This change will significantly improve the experience for users who prefer using WhatsApp Web but don't want to rely on the desktop app for calls. Whether at work, home, or on the go, users will no longer need to switch between their devices just to have a face-to-face or voice conversation.

Precise details of just what the web-based side of video and voice call placing will look like are not known, as it’s unclear just how far development has progressed -- making it hard to predict when it could launch.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Would you trust a robot lawyer?

Meta is promoting Threads by pestering users to cross-post to Instagram

WhatsApp on the web is getting voice and video calling

Microsoft will start charging for Windows Server hotpatch updates in two months

Kali Linux users warned that updates are likely to fail for a few days

Install 4MLinux 48.0 to breathe new life into your old computer 

Almost a quarter of HTML email attachments are malicious

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

11 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

10 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

deepin Linux 23.1 released with DeepSeek AI support -- Donald Trump’s Chinese tariffs can’t stop open source

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.