WhatsApp on the web is getting voice and video calling

Although WhatsApp is primarily seen as a mobile app -- which makes sense, as accounts are linked to a phone number -- the web client is also an excellent part of the family. The web-based version of WhatsApp has evolved and progressed impressively, but there remain areas in which it is found wanting.

A key example is the lack of support for placing voice or video calls from the WhatsApp web client -- but this is set to change.

At the moment, if you want to place a video or voice call on the desktop, regardless of platform, you will need to have the official WhatsApp desktop app installed. But it won’t be long before the web-based version of the chat tool can be used instead, which is great news for anyone who finds they are moving from one device to another.

As spotted by the ever-reliable WABetaInfo, there are clear signs that development of web-based video/voice calling is well under way:

Once the update is rolled out, users will be able to make voice and video calls directly from their browsers, whether on Chrome, Safari, Edge, or any other compatible browser. This change will significantly improve the experience for users who prefer using WhatsApp Web but don't want to rely on the desktop app for calls. Whether at work, home, or on the go, users will no longer need to switch between their devices just to have a face-to-face or voice conversation.

Precise details of just what the web-based side of video and voice call placing will look like are not known, as it’s unclear just how far development has progressed -- making it hard to predict when it could launch.