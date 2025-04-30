These are the cybersecurity firms Microsoft rates highest in 2025

1 Comment

Microsoft has announced the winners of its 2025 Security Excellence Awards. The event, held in San Francisco during the lead-up to the RSA Conference, is like the Oscars, but for infosec, and celebrates partner organizations and individuals for their contributions to cybersecurity.

The awards panel considered partner nominations across eight main categories, selecting five finalists in each based on technical execution and impact. Winners were picked through a combined voting process involving Microsoft and its Intelligent Security Association (MISA) members.

And the winners are…

BlueVoyant took home the Security Trailblazer award for its use of Microsoft’s full security stack, while Avanade nabbed the Data Security and Compliance Trailblazer award. PwC earned recognition as the Identity Trailblazer. Other winners included Bridewell for Endpoint Management and EY as Security Customer Champion.

Quorum Cyber received the Security MSSP of the Year award and Netskope was Security ISV of the Year.

Micah Heaton of BlueVoyant won the Security Changemaker award, and LTIMindtree Ltd was recognized for its work in advancing diversity in cybersecurity.

“Congratulations to this year’s Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winners, and to all the incredible nominees,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business. “Our partners are the frontline defenders in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape, working tirelessly to protect organizations and individuals from emerging cyberthreats. Their innovation and commitment are instrumental in advancing security worldwide. Together, we’re strengthening defenses and shaping the future of security.”

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

These are the cybersecurity firms Microsoft rates highest in 2025

Orb shows how fast and reliable your internet connection really is -- available on all major platforms

Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch adds fingerprint security and smarter automation to ADT+

76 percent of enterprises make decisions without consulting data because it's too hard to access

New MCP server uses AI to help enterprises secure SaaS

Cybercriminals lure LLMs to the dark side

Microsoft is updating the Copilot app with an introductory tutorial for newbies

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

16 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

11 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

10 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

Winhance 4 transforms Microsoft Windows 11 (and Windows 10) into the bloat-free, faster operating system you need

7 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.