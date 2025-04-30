These are the cybersecurity firms Microsoft rates highest in 2025

Microsoft has announced the winners of its 2025 Security Excellence Awards. The event, held in San Francisco during the lead-up to the RSA Conference, is like the Oscars, but for infosec, and celebrates partner organizations and individuals for their contributions to cybersecurity.

The awards panel considered partner nominations across eight main categories, selecting five finalists in each based on technical execution and impact. Winners were picked through a combined voting process involving Microsoft and its Intelligent Security Association (MISA) members.

And the winners are…

BlueVoyant took home the Security Trailblazer award for its use of Microsoft’s full security stack, while Avanade nabbed the Data Security and Compliance Trailblazer award. PwC earned recognition as the Identity Trailblazer. Other winners included Bridewell for Endpoint Management and EY as Security Customer Champion.

Quorum Cyber received the Security MSSP of the Year award and Netskope was Security ISV of the Year.

Micah Heaton of BlueVoyant won the Security Changemaker award, and LTIMindtree Ltd was recognized for its work in advancing diversity in cybersecurity.

“Congratulations to this year’s Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winners, and to all the incredible nominees,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business. “Our partners are the frontline defenders in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape, working tirelessly to protect organizations and individuals from emerging cyberthreats. Their innovation and commitment are instrumental in advancing security worldwide. Together, we’re strengthening defenses and shaping the future of security.”