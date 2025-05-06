Ubuntu Linux swapping classic sudo for Rust-powered sudo-rs

No Comments

Canonical is making a huge change in Ubuntu that longtime Linux users might not expect (or like). You see, beginning with the upcoming Ubuntu 25.10, the popular Linux distribution will begin the process of ditching the classic sudo tool in favor of a modern reimagining called sudo-rs. This change is more than a simple code swap -- it’s a sea change in how privilege escalation is handled on Linux, with a clear focus on security and long-term sustainability.

So what exactly is sudo-rs? Well, as the name implies, it’s a new implementation of the familiar sudo command, but this version is written entirely in Rust -- a programming language known for its strict memory safety and reliability. If you’re worried about compatibility, don’t panic; sudo-rs is designed as a drop-in replacement for the original. For most users, it will just work.

That being said, sudo-rs isn’t trying to replicate every obscure corner of the original. Some niche features might be left behind, particularly if they’re seen as outdated or rarely used. The goal here isn’t to recreate the past -- it’s to move Linux infrastructure forward.

Canonical isn’t rushing this, thankfully. The 25.10 release is a proving ground, and not a permanent lock-in. Feedback will be gathered, bugs squashed, and the original sudo will still be available for those who want or need it. If all goes well, the plan is to make sudo-rs the standard in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.

But that’s not the only Rust-based overhaul coming to Ubuntu. Canonical is also working on replacing GNU coreutils with uutils coreutils -- another Rust project. Core utilities like ls, cp, and mv are getting a Rust rewrite too, with support for SELinux and proper internationalization in the pipeline. These changes shouldn’t break workflows. And don’t worry, Ubuntu will offer packages that make it easy to switch back to the old versions if needed.

Believe it or not, Canonical is even exploring switching out GnuPG for SequoiaPGP -- a Rust-based OpenPGP implementation that sticks to the spec, unlike GnuPG, which recently forked away from the standard. That’s still in the exploratory phase, but it gives you a sense of where Ubuntu is heading: toward a future where memory safety is baked in at the system level.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean C is being tossed in the trash. Canonical isn’t rewriting the entire operating system. But when it comes to tools that sit at the heart of Linux (especially those with root access) it’s clear the company wants safer, more sustainable code powering those components. And rightfully so.

Canonical is clearly sending a message with these changes: the future of Linux infrastructure should be safer, smarter, and built with modern tools. Whether the rest of the Linux world follows suit remains to be seen.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ubuntu Linux swapping classic sudo for Rust-powered sudo-rs

Uber Eats partners with Family Dollar to deliver affordable household essentials

Microsoft finally makes Fedora an official Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) distribution

SiriusXM and FOX Nation team up for new streaming bundle

Microsoft unveils new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro Windows 11 devices

Technology risks give compliance professionals sleepless nights

Our favorite free Windows customization tool just got updated -- download Winhance 5 now!

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

55 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

Winhance 4 transforms Microsoft Windows 11 (and Windows 10) into the bloat-free, faster operating system you need [Update]

7 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.