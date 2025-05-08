ADATA launches TRUSTA brand to shake up the enterprise SSD market with fast storage for AI and servers

ADATA is moving beyond its usual consumer gear and entering the enterprise solid state drive market. The company today announced a new brand called TRUSTA -- this is ADATA going all-in on enterprise SSDs built for real-world AI, data center, and server demands.

The new TRUSTA lineup arrives with two series of SSDs: the high-performance T7 and the more efficiency-focused T5. These drives are built to handle heavy workloads like AI training, vector databases, virtualization, and server booting. That’s a pretty wide range, and ADATA’s clearly betting that TRUSTA can fill in the gaps for businesses trying to keep up with rising storage demands.

The most impressive drive of the bunch is the T7P5 SSD, which uses PCIe Gen5 to achieve up to 13,500MB/s read and 10,400MB/s write speeds. That’s seriously fast. Available in capacities from 1.92TB all the way to a hefty 15.36TB, it supports U.2, E1.S, and E3.S form factors. It also includes Flexible Data Placement, a tech that helps shuffle data around more efficiently. In short, the T7P5 is aimed squarely at AI and HPC applications that chew through data. ADATA says it’s also working on QLC versions and Gen6 models to keep pushing the envelope.

Not every server setup needs bleeding-edge speeds, however, and that’s where the T7P4 comes in. It’s a Gen4 SSD with up to 7,400MB/s reads and 5,050MB/s writes. It tops out at 7.68TB and is better suited for mid-range enterprise and cloud computing needs.

For more basic tasks, such as system boot storage or stable background processes, ADATA has the T5 series. That includes the T5P4B, T5S3B, and T5S3, which support both PCIe Gen4 and SATA III. These SSDs prioritize power loss protection and energy efficiency, aiming to deliver reliable operation without guzzling power. It’s not glamorous, but these drives keep systems running smoothly, which is crucial for any enterprise.

Expect a full showcase of the TRUSTA brand and its new SSDs at COMPUTEX 2025, where ADATA will outline its vision for enterprise storage going forward. As data needs continue to grow and AI workloads become more common, solutions like the T7 and T5 series could help meet the demands of modern infrastructure. Whether or not TRUSTA finds its place in the competitive enterprise market remains to be seen, but ADATA seems ready to try.