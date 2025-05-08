Microsoft wants you to ditch Windows 10 for Windows 11, but End Of 10 thinks Linux is a better option

With Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 in just a few short months, the company is busy trying to get users to either upgrade directly to Windows 11, or purchase a new system – ideal a Copilot+ PC.

It is obvious that Microsoft would prefer Windows 10 users to move to Windows 11, but this is far from being the only option available. A team of Linux enthusiasts has come together in the End Of 10 project, the aim of which is to promote Linux as a logical replacement for unsupported Windows 10.

The End Of 10 is not affiliated with any particular Linux distribution, and the team is made up of individual associated with GNOME, KDE and section of the Linux community. There are various reasons for setting up the project and running a campaign to promote Linux, not least of which is a desire to discourage people from throwing away perfectly serviceable PCs.

The argument is that just because your computer is unable to run Windows 11 (or perhaps you simply don’t want it), this does not mean it cannot run a modern, fast and secure operating system. The website for the End Of 10 project says:

If you bought your computer after 2010, there's most likely no reason to throw it out. By just installing an up-to-date Linux operating system you can keep using it for years to come. Installing an operating system may sound difficult, but you don't have to do it alone. With any luck, there are people in your area ready to help!

There is very much a community feel to the project. Aware that many people are put off switching to Linux because of a perceived difficulty in doing so, the site help to put would-be Linux adopters in touch with individuals or groups that can help with getting set up.

The arguments for switching to Linux have been voiced endlessly, but End Of 10 sets them out once more for good measure:

It's waaaaay cheaper

A new laptop costs a lot of money. Repair cafes will often help you for free. Software updates are also free, forever. You can of course show your support for both with donations! No ads, no spying

Windows comes with lots of ads and spyware nowadays, slowing down your computer and increasing your energy bill. Good for the planet

Production of a computer accounts for 75+% of carbon emissions over its lifecycle. Keeping a functioning device longer is a hugely effective way to reduce emissions. Community support

If you have any issues with your computer, the local repair cafe and independent computer shop are there for you. You can find community support in online forums, too. User control

You are in control of the software, not companies. Use your computer how you want, for as long as you want.

It’s hard not to feel touched by the sense of community and camaraderie this project exudes – even if you could not care a jot for Linux and have no intention of switching. This is people looking to help others and share their passion for something; there is something lovely about that.

Check out the End Of 10 website for tips, advice and resources.