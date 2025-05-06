Microsoft says the Windows 11 24H2 is ready for everyone... except for those that it's not

Windows 11 24H2 2024

The rollout of Windows 24H2 has been a slow and bumpy road. We’re not far from entering 25H2 and Microsoft has just announced that the Windows 11 2024 Update is now “broadly available”.

The shift to broad availability means that anyone with a compatible system will now be able to download the update, but many people are likely to find that they are automatically upgraded without having to do anything. Despite entering the final stage of rollout and availability, Microsoft says there are still compatibility holds in place that will block access to the upgrade for some users.

It is now a full year since the first Release Preview was released to Insiders, so it seems somewhat incredible that there are still issues standing in the way of releasing Windows 11 24H2 to everyone. But there remain a number of known issues that serve as obstacles, and only a handful have been resolved. Microsoft provides details here.

What the company wants to focus on, though, is the fact that Windows 11 24H2 is now broadly available. In an update to the Windows release health page, Microsoft says:

Windows 11, version 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update, is broadly available. We have reached the last phase of the gradual rollout for version 24H2 via Windows Update on Settings.

If you have an eligible Windows 10 or Windows 11 device, you can look for the update by selecting Settings > Windows Updateand selecting Check for updates. If your device is ready for the update, you’ll see the option to Download and install Windows 11, version 24H2. Note that some devices temporarily may not show the update to version 24H2 if we detect an incompatibility.

You can sit back and wait for the automatic installation of Windows 11 24H2, or you can open Windows Update in Settings and manually check for available updates.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

