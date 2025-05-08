New edge appliances allow organizations to deploy AI securely

Enterprises and governments share a common interest in safeguarding private information, but often the rollout of AI systems can unwittingly put sensitive data at risk.

Trusted AI specialist Seekr is announcing a new all-in-one AI system -- built for government agencies -- to ensure that AI can be deployed in air-gapped environments, standalone data centers, and contested environments.

Seekr AI Edge Appliances provide a powerful, pre-configured, all-in-one AI system. Using the SeekrFlow software platform, they're optimized for fully compatible GPU hardware to deploy AI models and agents without reliance on external connectivity or public cloud resources.

This gives organizations the flexibility to build and deploy large language models, AI Agents and workflows from the AI Factory to the edge, right sized to their needs from a compact server size, right up to rack scale and modular shipping containers.

Maximum security is ensured because sensitive data remains fully contained within the system. By eliminating external network dependencies, data remains local and entirely under the customer's control to reduce the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access.

"The Seekr AI Edge Appliance is a breakthrough for organizations demanding high-performance AI out-of-the box without sacrificing security, right where the data already resides," says Rob Clark, president of Seekr. "Whether you're a telco deploying at the cell phone tower right next to your subscribers for low latency, or an intelligence unit operating in a disconnected environment, we're giving enterprises and federal agencies the speed, efficiency, and control they need to drive mission success with AI."

You can find out more on the Seekr site.

Image credit: BeeBright/depositphotos.com