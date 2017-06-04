OpenELEC 8.0.4 Kodi-focused Linux distro now available for PC, Raspberry Pi, WeTek, and more

2 Comments

penguintv

If you are looking for a dedicated media box for your living room or bedroom, the first thing you should consider is Kodi. This is a media center software package that delivers a very focused consumption experience. It can even be customized with "addons," although some of them can be used for piracy -- something we do not condone.

Unfortunately, Kodi is not its own operating system, meaning it has to be run on top of an OS. Sure, you could use Windows 10, but that is overkill if you only want to run Kodi. Instead, a lightweight Linux distribution that only serves to run the media center is preferable. One of the most popular such distros is OpenELEC. It can run on traditional PC hardware, but also Raspberry Pi, and, my favorite -- WeTek boxes. Today, version 8.0.4 achieves stable release. It is a fairly ho-hum update, focusing mostly on fixes and stability.

"OpenELEC 8.0.4 release has been published. Users running OpenELEC 8.0.0 or later with auto-update enabled will be prompted on-screen to reboot and apply the update once it has been downloaded and enabled in some hours. Users running older OpenELEC releases or with auto-update disabled will need to manually update," says the OpenELEC Team.

The  team shares the following changes in the release.

  • fix crash in WeTek DVB driver on WeTek Play (1st gen).
  • enable Kernel NEON mode for RPi2 builds.
  • enable some more SOC sound drivers for RPi/RPi2 builds.
  • enable Regulator support on all builds.
  • enable Extcon support on all builds.
  • fix loading for some I2C sound modules on RPI/RPi2 builds.
  • fix loading splash screen on systems with Nvidia GPUs.
  • fix speed problems on Nvidia ION systems.
  • fix problems loading dvbhdhomerun addons.
  • fix using user created sleep scripts.
  • build PNG support with SSE support for x86_64 builds.
  • update to linux-4.9.30, mesa-17.0.7, alsa-lib-1.1.4.1, alsa-utils-1.1.4, kodi-17,3, mariadb-10.1.23, samba-4.6.4.

If you want to give OpenELEC a try, you can download version 8.0.4 here. Be sure to get the appropriate image for your hardware. Let us know how it works out for you in the comments below.

Photo Credit: annanizami / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Pinboard buys social bookmarking site del.icio.us and closes it down

OpenELEC 8.0.4 Kodi-focused Linux distro now available for PC, Raspberry Pi, WeTek, and more

Police ask people not to share London Bridge and Borough Market attack footage on social media

Not just for photos -- now you can add just about anything to Facebook albums

YouTube defines 'hate speech' and clarifies which videos can earn money through ads

Google Photos starts using AI to suggest pictures for archiving

Facebook's solution to fake news: 'fight information with more information'

Most Commented Stories

Bad news for Microsoft as Windows 10's growth slows

265 Comments

Microsoft 'disappointed' with Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris Agreement

70 Comments

PC market could return to growth in 2019

65 Comments

Microsoft apologizes for 'unintentional' Windows 10 builds, offers recovery tips

46 Comments

Microsoft accidentally releases buggy Windows 10 Insider Preview build that's causing chaos for users

46 Comments

© 1998-2017 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.