McAfee grabs Skyhigh to boost cloud security

No Comments

Cloud data security

With more and more businesses storing data in the cloud, protecting and controlling it as it travels back and forth has become a major concern.

To address this McAfee is acquiring Skyhigh Networks, one of the pioneers of the cloud access security broker (CASB) model of protection.

"Today's announcement marks a new milestone for the future of our company," says Chris Young, chief executive office of, McAfee. "With two industry leaders coming together under one company, we will make cybersecurity an enabler to the transformative power of our digital age. We are focused on securing customers from their devices to the cloud, giving customers access to market-leading capabilities in the architectural control points that matter most."

The multi-cloud security management provided by Skyhigh Security Cloud, McAfee Cloud Workload Security (McAfee CWS) and McAfee Virtual Network Security Platform (McAfee vNSP) allows administrators to identify and secure critical cloud resources.

Skyhigh identifies sensitive information using keywords, data patterns, fingerprints, metadata, and file types -- and analyzes behavior across all cloud services, users, and devices. McAfee CWS allows administrators to apply security controls across multiple cloud infrastructure environments, while McAfee vNSP lets administrators inspect and analyze all traffic to, from, and within cloud environments.

You can read more about the acquisition on the McAfee blog and there's a video of the two companies' CEOs discussing what the deal will mean below.

Image credit: jirsak / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Dashlane's Project Mirror aims to kill off the password in 2018

Microsoft acquires storage vendor Avere Systems to boost its hybrid cloud offerings

G.SKILL unveils camouflage-inspired Sniper X DDR4 RAM

Opera 50 unveils a host of new and improved features, including anti-bitcoin mining protection

McAfee grabs Skyhigh to boost cloud security

Google knew about Spectre and Meltdown processor bugs last year, so its products are (mostly) protected

Microsoft issues an emergency fix for Windows 10 to address processor bug

Most Commented Stories

Fall Creators Update already on more than half of all Windows 10 PCs

204 Comments

You can still get Windows 10 for free -- for now at least

148 Comments

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free

102 Comments

StatCounter: Windows 10 STILL hasn't overtaken Windows 7

100 Comments

Apple apologizes for slowing down iPhones, but we should actually be thanking them for doing it!

73 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.