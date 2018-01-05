Best Windows 10 apps this week

Two-hundred-and-sixty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft ended the streaming functionality of Groove Music some days ago and removed the Music entry from the Store entirely.

As always, if I missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

Fluently, calendar app with digital pen support, for $1.49 (next 3 days)

OY - YouTube Floating Player, runs YouTube videos in a compact window, free until February 27, 2018

ProShot, camera application, for $0.99 (next 9 days)

Star Walk 2, astronomy application for $0.59 (today only)

Microsoft Edge extensions

Mega for Microsoft Edge

The official Mega extension for Microsoft Edge improves access to the file storage provider in multiple ways.

The developers claim that the extension will reduce loading times, improve download performance, and strengthen security.

The extension captures any URL pointing to Mega locally.

New apps and games

Buzzerro

Buzzerro is a productivity application that you may use to play relaxing sounds.

Play rain, fire, or wind sounds, and combine them using the application. You can change the volume for each sound individually, but there is no option to load or save presets.

Movie Maker - Free

The app supports two main features. You can use it to create slideshows using images or videos, and use it as a basic video editor to trim, rotate or merge videos.

The slideshow tool makes up the core of the application. You add images or videos to the slideshow, and select transition effects and background music. The app supports subtitles that you can add using more than 30 different fonts.

NeoGeo Games ($7.99 each)

A slew of classic NeoGeo games appeared in the Store recently. You can buy games such as Fatal Fury, Metal Slug, King of Fighters and others in the store right now.

Games are available for PC or Xbox One for the most part. I suggest you check the "available on" filter on the linked page to filter by your device type. 10 games are listed for PC at the time of writing.

The games support Xbox controllers and other gamepads, and usually support single player and local multiplayer.

Notable Updates

Screenbits screen recorder update introduces option to record from multiple display adapters simultaneously.

Unigram Telegram client is now in beta. Features support for MTProto 2.0.

VLC for Windows 10 introduces support for additional interface languages and fixes several bugs.