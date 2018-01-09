Microsoft pausing the rollout of Spectre and Meltdown patches to AMD systems

Following reports that its Spectre and Meltdown fixes were leaving some AMD systems unbootable, Microsoft has stopped the patches from rolling out to certain devices.

The company is blaming AMD's failure to comply with "the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown."

There's no word on when the patches will be fixed, but Microsoft says that it is working with AMD to address the problem. Acknowledging that some people have been left with a computer that they are not currently able to use, the Windows-maker offers a trio of links to helpful resources for the three most recent versions of the operating system:

In an update to the Microsoft Support article relating to the patches, the company says:

