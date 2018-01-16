YouTube for iOS has a secret new Dark Mode -- here's how to enable it

No Comments

Google's latest update for YouTube on iOS promises 'general fixes and stability improvements', but also includes a welcome hidden extra -- a Dark Mode that looks especially amazing on iPhone X, and might even save you some battery life. However, there is a catch.

To activate this new mode, you need to be running YouTube for iOS version 13.01.4 (or later), and even then it might not be available to you. It seems Google is rolling the feature out slowly to select users. To see if you’re one of the lucky ones, here’s what you need to do.

Firstly, check that you are running the latest version by tapping on your profile at the top right-hand corner of the YouTube app. Select Settings and scroll to the bottom.

Provided you have the right version of the app (13.01.4), follow these instructions to enable the new Dark Mode:

  1. Tap on your profile image at the top-right.
  2. Tap Settings.
  3. Toggle the new switch next to Dark Theme to on. If you don’t see this option, then it’s currently not available to you.
  4. Exit settings.

YouTube should now have the new dark interface.

Let us know in the comments if you have access to this new Dark Mode and what you think of it.

Image Credit: amievengabereal

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

YouTube for iOS has a secret new Dark Mode -- here's how to enable it

Half of companies suffer financially motivated cyber attacks

New study shows wide gaps in attitudes to cloud security

Why do I do this to myself? Bob's first predictions for 2018

Crypto market enters deep correction -- over $200bn wiped out

New platform improves visibility of online services

Meltdown and Spectre: very few enterprise mobile devices are patched, and many will never be

Most Commented Stories

Windows 8.1 enters extended support: What can you expect?

229 Comments

Subscriptions with automated recurring billing come to Windows 10

88 Comments

Microsoft pausing the rollout of Spectre and Meltdown patches to AMD systems

67 Comments

The PC market could be on the road to recovery

45 Comments

Spectre patch in iOS 11.2.2 is slowing down iPhones

40 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.