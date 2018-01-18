Microsoft releases Windows 10 Preview Build 17074.1002 with AMD boot fix related to Spectre and Meltdown

3 Comments

A week ago, Microsoft released a new Preview Build of Windows 10 -- 17074. It was chock-full of new features and fixes, making it a wise upgrade for anyone in the Insiders program.

Sadly, it was discovered that Build 17074 had a huge bug -- it made some AMD systems unbootable. Yikes! Apparently, this was related to fixes for Spectre and Meltdown. True, this is pre-release software, so bugs should be expected, but losing the ability to boot can really ruin a user's day. Today, that bug is fixed, as Microsoft pushes out Build 17074.1002. It also fixes an issue where some computers would hang.

ALSO READ: Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities bring the computing apocalypse, and yes, you are screwed

"Today we have released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17074.1002 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. This build is the same as the version of Build 17074 released last week with 2 additional fixes. We have fixed the issue causing AMD PCs to become unbootable – which means we have removed the block for AMD PCs we put in place last week. And we also fixed the issue causing certain devices to hang on the boot screen after upgrading if virtualization is enabled in the BIOS," says Dona Sarkar, Software Engineer, Windows and Devices Group.

If you have an AMD computer that is enrolled in the Insiders program, you can update to Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17074.1002 now -- simply run Windows Update from settings. With that said, remember, this is pre-release software, so if anything goes wrong, you only have yourself to blame.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Preview Build 17074.1002 with AMD boot fix related to Spectre and Meltdown

Huawei will preload Android Messages on its Android smartphones

Slack now available as a Snap for Linux

New platform integrates Windows file servers with the cloud

How behavioral analytics help to fight insider threats

New AI platform helps companies with GDPR compliance

Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

Most Commented Stories

Firefox: Windows 7 way more popular than Windows 10

204 Comments

Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

57 Comments

Apple plans to invest $350 billion in the US economy in the next 5 years

49 Comments

Microsoft releases confusing patches for AMD systems bricked by Meltdown and Spectre fixes

46 Comments

Spectre patch in iOS 11.2.2 is slowing down iPhones

40 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.