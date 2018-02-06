NYPD replacing Windows phones with iPhones

3 Comments

iPhone 7 Rose Gold

The New York Police Department is finally giving its officers smartphones they can rely on, as it moves to replace its aging Windows smartphones with iPhones. The NYPD made its decision public last year, in August, but has only recently started to hand out the new devices.

According to the New York Daily News, the NYPD started the roll-out around Christmas. Around 600 devices are handed out every day and, based on what the report says, officers are excited about the change.

The officers are making the switch from Lumia devices (likely made in the Nokia era), which originally shipped with Windows Phone. The operating system was abandoned by Microsoft, but its replacement, Windows 10 Mobile, continues to be supported.

However, it is incredibly difficult to find a new smartphone these days that launches with Windows, so it would be virtually impossible for the NYPD to have modern replacements running the tiled operating system when the time comes.

The NYPD is not handing out the latest iPhones to its officers though, as the organization is deploying iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus units. Those two handsets launched in September 2016. However, Apple is known for supporting its smartphones for many years after release.

The iPhone 5s is the oldest-supported iPhone in iOS 11. It was launched in September 2013 and it will continue to be supported until the next major iOS release arrives this year. That's five years of support, in case you are wondering.

Image credit: Anna Hoychuk / Shutterstock

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

NYPD replacing Windows phones with iPhones

New open source platform offers secure, self-hosted collaboration

51 percent of financial services companies believe existing tech is holding them back

Top 5 free data recovery tools for Windows

Facebook accused of violating city campaign finance law in Seattle

Enterprises spend more than $16 million on hidden costs of detection-based security

Microsoft's aggressive Get Windows 10 (GWX) app slapped by Finnish authorities

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft extends Windows 10 support and makes Office 2019 a Windows 10 exclusive

110 Comments

NetMarketShare: Windows 10 still some way behind Windows 7

102 Comments

Microsoft is dropping Windows 10 S as a standalone product in favor of S Mode

94 Comments

Microsoft's Core m3 Surface Laptop costs just $799

73 Comments

Microsoft's aggressive Get Windows 10 (GWX) app slapped by Finnish authorities

65 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.