Panasonic refreshes 'Toughbook 20' rugged 2-in-1 Windows 10 detachable laptop

Have you ever walked into a Starbucks and seen a bunch of millennials sipping expensive lattes as they type on their super-thin (and often fragile) laptops? Please know that is not the only way people work with computers. Actually, there are many hardworking men and women that do downright dirty jobs in the field -- a thin laptop and a fancy latte just won't do. These folks need a normal cup of coffee to go and a laptop that can withstand abuse.

For many years, Panasonic has been producing its "Toughbook" line of computers for the blue-collar workers that make the world turn. The company's machines can take a beating, making them ideal for first responders, construction workers, the military, and more. While they may cost a bit more up front, they can pay for themselves over time as they survive when other computers will have already died. Today, the company refreshes its famed 10.1-inch "Toughbook 20" 2-in-1 Windows 10 detachable laptop/tablet with a new 8mp rear camera, a bridge battery, plus updated processor and storage options.

"At only 3.9 pounds, this fully rugged laptop is perfect for today's workers on-the-go, with the features and rugged construction to keep working, no matter what challenges it meets. Now equipped with a refreshed processor -- the Intel Core i5-7Y57 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.3GHz, the Toughbook 20 laptop is more capable than ever before. And with a 256GB SSD standard on all models -- and an option to expand to 512GB -- workers can store more data on the go and access it with the speed they need," says Panasonic.