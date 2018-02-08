How many websites have crypto miners?

4 Comments

mining-bitcoin

With cryptocurrencies reaching super high valuations, it should not come as a surprise that some websites use their visitors' processing power for mining. Question is, just how many do that?

According to a new report from security firm 360Netlab, that's 0.2 percent of websites. What's interesting is that porn sites account for nearly half of them at 49 percent. Other types of websites don't even come close.

Fraud and advertising and mining (tied on third with advertising) complete the podium, with eight percent and seven percent, respectively.

"In Alexa Top 300,000 sites, by checking their homepage, we found 628 websites have embedded mining code," says 360Netlab. The security firm does not offer a list of websites that support this practice.

"One thing to note is that while there are only 628 content sites in total, mining sites are used 728 times. This is because some content sites use two or more mining sites at the same time, which is common in this market," 360Netlab adds.

The largest website that has what 360Netlab calls "technical capacity for mining" is coinhive.com, with a market share of 57 percent. Coin-hive.com and load.jsecoin.com come in second, with eight percent and seven percent, respectively.

It is unclear whether the websites that mine cryptocurrency in this fashion are doing this through hacks or by intent. Based on what 360Netlab reported though it seems that the latter scenario is most likely.

mining-bitcoin

Image credit: SPF / Shutterstock

4 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google Chrome to mark all non-HTTPS websites "not secure"

How many websites have crypto miners?

Check Point launches enterprise cloud protection

Apple issues takedown notice after iBoot source code leaks to GitHub

Woojer Strap: Adds a whole new dimension to sound [Review]

157 new emojis to hit iOS and Android with the launch of Emoji 11.0

Intel releases updated Spectre and Meltdown patches for Skylake systems

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's aggressive Get Windows 10 (GWX) app slapped by Finnish authorities

124 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 10 support and makes Office 2019 a Windows 10 exclusive

112 Comments

NetMarketShare: Windows 10 still some way behind Windows 7

102 Comments

Microsoft is dropping Windows 10 S as a standalone product in favor of S Mode

101 Comments

Microsoft's Core m3 Surface Laptop costs just $799

73 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.