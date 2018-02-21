FireAlpaca 2.0 improves layer support, adds 64-bit Windows build

No Comments

Japanese developer PGN Inc has released FireAlpaca 2.0, a major new release of its free paint app for Windows and Mac users. The app is aimed at wannabe painters with a variety of drawing tools coupled with advanced features such as layer support.

Version 2.0’s headline new feature is the addition of a separate 64-bit build for Windows PCs, but it also improves its layer support along with some minor tweaks and adjustments.

FireAlpaca provides users with a blank canvas on which to draw using a wide range of brushes, pens and filters. Support for layers makes it possible to build up complex paintings, while there are a series of perspective tools and the ability to snap to 3D objects such as a cube.

There are also tools aimed firmly at comic book artists, such as built-in panel layouts and templates, and the program is infinitely configurable with support for professional hardware such as pressure-sensitive tablets and styluses.

Version 2 introduces a new 64-bit Windows build, which is now the default download choice. Layer support has been enhanced by allowing users to select multiple layers at once by holding down the Shift key when clicking on each layer. The selection can then be inverted by holding Ctrl and clicking on a single layer.

A new layer folder function has also been added, making it easy to organize multiple layers in groups.

Minor improvements include a fix for the error plaguing the Hue filter. Users also gain the ability to turn off prior and post frames when in Onion Skin Mode.

The saving and reading of the program’s own MDP file format has also been improved for better stability.

FireAlpaca 2.0 is now available as a freeware download for PCs running Windows Vista or later, as well as Macs running OS X 10.7 (Lion) or later. Visit the Everything FireAlpaca page for help and advice using the program.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CORSAIR launches Obsidian Series 500D PC case

Welcoming PWAs: Apple now supports service workers on Safari

Fall Creators Update now on 85 percent of Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft launches new Surface Pro and accessories for India

Android Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy S8 is back on track

The first PCs with Intel's new 5G modem will arrive in 2019

Hackers hide malware with code signing and SSL certificates

Most Commented Stories

Windows Phone already sucks, but Microsoft is making it even worse by killing notifications

97 Comments

Just one percent of NHS trusts have migrated to Windows 10

77 Comments

Intel has a new Spectre firmware patch for you to try out

70 Comments

Giveaway: Win a limited edition Air Jordan III Xbox One X from Microsoft

70 Comments

Microsoft Edge vulnerability exposed as Microsoft misses Google's Project Zero disclosure deadline

63 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.