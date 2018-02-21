New robotic process platform helps businesses stay competitive

Robotic process automation is increasingly popular with businesses looking to streamline their operations and cut costs.

Specialist in this area Redwood Software is launching a new robotic process automation (RPA) platform that offers access to over 35,000 robotic tools for tasks like accounting, payroll, compliance, claims processing and more.

The Redwood Robotics product lets users define robotic business processes without having to resort to scripting and low-level user interface based manipulation. This allows them to shift the focus from worrying about controlling the RPA tool, to improving the process and delivering value to the business.

The solution works across the whole lifecycle from defining the process, interacting with systems, manipulating and managing data and applying business rules and logic. In addition, it manages interactions with people whose skill and knowledge is still required and orchestrates this across the whole enterprise.

"In the last few years, the robotic process automation market has fallen short on delivering the value promised to businesses. For organizations deploying legacy RPA tools, the gap between hype and reality is becoming painfully evident in the resources needed for maintenance and deployment alone," says Dennis Walsh, president of Americas and APAC at Redwood Software. "Businesses have come to us looking to resolve the issues that first generation RPA cannot cost or time-effectively address. With Redwood Robotics, we aim to lead our customers in the evolution towards a fully scalable and operational Robotic Enterprise, driven by streamlined plug-and-play robots, diminishing any need for manual effort from the start. We are breaking through the ROI ceiling that businesses often experience with traditional RPA."

You can find out more about Redwood's RPA solutions on the company's website.

Photo Credit: Palto/Shutterstock